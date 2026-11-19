MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The IDC MarketScape states, "It is a good fit if you value no-code configurability and an established partner and customer community."

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion, the leading AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contract Life-Cycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2026-2027 Vendor Assessment (#US54117526, November 2026). This is the third edition of the assessment in which Sirion has been named a Leader.

The IDC MarketScape evaluates CLM vendors based on their capabilities and strategies to meet the evolving needs of corporate legal departments.

According to the IDC MarketScape,“Sirion's strategy is to move from a workflow-based CLM to an agentic one, which it calls the 'contract-aware enterprise.' Sirion's core idea is that contracts hold commercial context, such as terms, rates, obligations, and risk positions, that should inform procurement, quote-to-cash, and order management systems. Sirion believes large language models alone are not enough and surrounds them with a contract ontology, about 1,500 field-specific extraction models, and a library of predefined issues."

“We're delighted to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape,” said Kanti Prabha, President & Chief Product & Technology Officer, Sirion.“Contracts hold some of the most valuable business intelligence within an enterprise, yet that information has historically been difficult for legal teams to access and act on. Large language models alone don't change that. Our AI-native CLM platform surrounds them with a contract ontology, field-specific extraction models and a library of predefined issues, helping organizations move beyond simply managing agreements to using contract intelligence to make more informed decisions, manage risk, and unlock greater business value.”

Sirion's AI-native CLM platform delivers intelligence and automation to every stage of the contract lifecycle, helping legal teams streamline reviews, manage risk, strengthen compliance, and freeing up time to focus on more strategic priorities. With Sirion, users can describe what they need in plain English, and AI agents take action – from applying playbooks to routine agreements, such as NDAs, through securing final signature. It is also built to reduce the specialist effort enterprise CLM has traditionally required. According to the IDC MarketScape,“administrators configure workflows, templates, and access through a guided, no-code approach, with a Design Studio agent that preloads configuration from the ontology and flags where a customer departs from the standard.”

The IDC MarketScape also states that "About 89% of customers are large enterprises, with the deepest concentrations in financial services, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, high tech, manufacturing, and telecommunications," and points to the results customers are seeing:“One large enterprise customer that IDC interviewed reported cutting average contract processing time from 60 to 90 days to about 30, setting up a new contract request in about 15 minutes, and reducing reporting requests to a central team through self-service dashboards.”

“In the coming year, CLM solutions like Sirion will bring AI capabilities directly into everyday contract workflows, combining the power of AI with the way teams work,” said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology, IDC.“Vendors will differentiate through their ability to use AI and analytics to identify contract risks, support compliance, and simplify contract creation with flexible workflows and reusable clauses. Sirion's strategy builds on this, moving from a workflow-based CLM to an agentic one - what it calls the contract-aware enterprise - where the commercial context held in contracts, such as terms, rates, obligations and risk positions, is available to legal and the business teams that depend on it.”

This latest distinction for Sirion builds on a series of industry distinctions, including being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for CLM, ranking the highest for all CLM Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CLM, a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management Report, the No. 1 CLM Vendor in Spend Matters® Spring 2026 SolutionMap, and a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for CLM. Sirion was also named a leader in IDC MarketScape: 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-side CLM.

To learn more about Sirion's award-winning AI-native CLM platform, visit sirion.ai.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world's leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform's extraction, conversational experience, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams – from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world's most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation. For more information, visit .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

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