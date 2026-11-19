MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on more than $1 million awarded in 2025, the Alliance invites researchers to submit Letters of Intent for studies advancing the evidence base for K-12 Decision Education

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance), a national nonprofit leading the effort to integrate decision-making skills into K-12 education, is now accepting Letters of Intent (LOIs) for its 2027 Research Grant program. The program supports innovative, rigorous research that strengthens understanding of how students develop decision-making knowledge, skills, and dispositions and how education can help build those capabilities.

The new grant cycle builds on the Alliance's inaugural Research Grant program, which awarded more than $1 million in 2025 to five projects examining areas including generative AI, health decision-making, mathematical reasoning, Decision Education in English Language Arts classrooms, and the development of a classroom-friendly measurement tool for decision-making competencies.

This year, the Alliance is particularly interested in research focused on the following:



measurement and assessment of decision-making skills and dispositions in youth populations;

AI and decision-making;

the effectiveness of Decision Education instruction why decision-making skills matter for students' academic, personal, and long-term outcomes.



These areas reflect the goals of the Decision Education Research Agenda, developed by the Alliance in collaboration with leading decision science scholars.

“We need a stronger understanding of how decision-making skills develop,why they matter and how we measure them, and to identify where the gaps are to accelerate adoption. That's why we're funding this research directly,” said David Samuelson, executive director of the Alliance for Decision Education.“This work is becoming even more important as AI changes how students access information and make decisions, creating new opportunities to help them build the skills they need to think carefully and independently.”

Findings will help educators, school leaders, and policymakers decide how to bring Decision Education into classrooms.

Grants will typically be awarded for up to $200,000 and may span six to 24 months. Smaller, innovative projects with budgets of approximately $50,000 or less are also encouraged. Eligible studies must include K-12 students and participants from the United States.

Letters of Intent are due Dec. 21, 2026. Selected applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal in Spring 2027, with grants expected to be awarded in Summer–Fall 2027.

Learn more about the Research Grant and submit a Letter of Intent here.

About the Alliance for Decision Education

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. Co-founded by bestselling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making Annie Duke, Ph.D., the Alliance partners with teachers, researchers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and lead the growing call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country. We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

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