MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Olares One runs open-source AI models on hardware users own, while Oraki provides an entry-level, always-on environment for AI agents

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ByteFuture, a Singapore-headquartered AI technology company focused on personal AI, recently announced its two AI devices, Olares One and Oraki. Designed to address different user needs, Olares One enables powerful local AI computing on hardware users own, while Oraki provides an accessible, always-on AI assistant to help families manage everyday life.

Many users now depend on several cloud AI services for coding, content creation and everyday productivity. That approach spreads their work across separate subscriptions and raises questions about where personal and business data is stored and processed. ByteFuture aims to give users greater control over how they access and use AI, through products designed to make AI more personal, practical and accessible. The company has raised more than US$100 million to date, including a US$55 million Series D round, to advance its personal AI technologies and products.

"Our view is that people should be able to own their AI by owning their data," said Lucas Lu, CEO of ByteFuture. "Olares One and Oraki serve different needs. Olares One is for people who want to run capable open-source AI models on hardware they control, while Oraki is designed for families who want an always-on AI assistant that helps organize their daily lives, manages information and gets things done."









(Olares One)

Olares One: Powerful Local AI Computing

Olares One is ByteFuture's flagship personal AI workstation. It is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Mobile GPU with 24GB of VRAM and 96GB of RAM, and comes with Olares OS pre-installed.

Olares OS is ByteFuture's open-source personal cloud operating system, designed to bring AI models, applications and agents together on infrastructure users own and control. It enables users to run supported open-source large language models locally, so sensitive data used in those workloads does not need to be sent to third-party proprietary AI providers. When additional computing capabilities are required, users can also access cloud-based AI models through its hybrid architecture - an approach summarized as "Local when it can. Cloud when it must."

Olares OS offers more than 200 one-click applications and AI tools, and its open-source project has received more than 5,200 stars on GitHub.

With Olares OS, Olares One provides an integrated environment for running open-source language models, generating images and videos with locally deployed models, and using coding assistants, research tools and AI agents. Workloads processed locally carry no per-token cloud inference charges, and documents handled locally do not need to be uploaded to proprietary model providers.

The device is intended for AI developers, researchers, content creators, designers, technical professionals and small businesses. Olares One debuted at CES 2026 and raised approximately US$2.34 million from 816 backers on Kickstarter. It has since shipped to customers in more than 25 countries.









(Olares One)

Oraki: A Personal AI Agent for the Whole Family

Oraki is a compact, Oraki is a compact, always-on AI device designed to help families manage everyday life through a shared AI assistant. Oraki combines a dedicated home device with an AI agent accessible from phones and computers, helping family members stay organized, coordinate activities, and manage information.

Oraki brings together family calendars, tasks, shopping lists, reminders, photos, and documents in one environment. Each family member can have their own personal AI memory and private space, while sharing schedules, tasks, and information with the rest of the household. The agent can help turn everyday conversations into actions, such as adding calendar events, updating shopping lists, organizing family photos, and coordinating reminders.

Oraki is not designed for running large AI models on-device. Instead, it works as a family agent and stores family files, saved memories, and supported applications locally on hardware users own, while using cloud AI models to understand requests and perform complex reasoning.

Oraki is designed for simple setup in approximately 5–10 minutes, making personal AI accessible without requiring advanced technical expertise or dedicated high-performance AI computing hardware.









(Oraki)

About ByteFuture

ByteFuture, formerly known as Bytetrade Labs, is a Singapore-headquartered AI technology company focused on making artificial intelligence more personal, accessible and user-controlled.

Its products include Olares One, a high-performance personal AI workstation powered by the open-source Olares OS, and Oraki, an always-on personal AI agent device designed for families.

ByteFuture has raised more than US$100 million in funding, including a US$55 million Series D round. Through its AI products and technologies, the company aims to empower individuals and businesses with greater control over their AI experiences and data.

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