Aerospace Market To Reach USD 846.30 Billion By 2035 As Record Backlogs At Boeing, Airbus, GE Aerospace And RTX Meet Supply Chain Limits
|Segment
|2025 Share
|2026 Value (modeled)
|Growth Signal
|Commercial aircraft (type)
|43.5
|%
|About USD 188.86 billion
|Largest type; record backlogs
|Aerospace support (type)
|Not stated
|–
|Fastest type; 8.5% CAGR
|Narrow body (size)
|78.2
|%
|–
|Largest size class; wide body grows fastest
|Private sector (end user)
|65.4
|%
|About USD 283.95 billion
|Largest; government grows fastest
|Manual aircraft (operation)
|68.5
|%
|About USD 297.41 billion
|Largest; autonomous grows fastest
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Type. Commercial aircraft lead with 43.5% of revenue. Aerospace support grows fastest, at 8.5% a year, as services revenue scales with the fleet: GE Aerospace's commercial services backlog now exceeds USD 170 billion.
Size. Narrow-body aircraft such as the A320 family and 737 make up 78.2% of the size mix. Wide-body aircraft grow fastest as long-haul travel recovers and airlines replace older twin-aisle fleets.
End user and operation. The private sector holds 65.4%, while government demand grows fastest on higher defense spending. Manual aircraft dominate today, but autonomous aircraft are the fastest-growing operation segment.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
Aerospace Market by Region
|Region
|Position
|Key Facts
|Growth Signal
|North America
|Largest, 46% (2025)
|U.S. USD 129.69B (2025) → about USD 278.67B (2035)
|Boeing, GE, RTX, Lockheed; defense awards
|Europe
|Major producer
|Airbus, Safran, Rolls-Royce, Thales
|Airbus ramp-up; defense spending
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest-growing
|IndiGo >1,000 LEAP-1A engine order
|Airline fleet growth in India and China
|Middle East, Latin America, Africa
|Growing
|Gulf carriers, Embraer
|Long-haul and regional fleet growth
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
North America. The U.S. is the largest market, home to Boeing, GE Aerospace, RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics. Boeing's defense unit grew 15% to USD 7.9 billion in the third quarter of 2026, and Boeing won the U.S. Navy's sixth-generation F/A-XX fighter contract.
Europe. Airbus delivered 547 aircraft in the first nine months of 2026 and grew revenue 7% to EUR 50.6 billion. Airbus Defence and Space order intake rose to EUR 11.5 billion from EUR 6.8 billion, reflecting higher European defense budgets.
Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, led by Indian and Chinese airline growth. At the Farnborough Airshow, GE Aerospace secured commitments for more than 1,800 engines, including an agreement with IndiGo for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines for A320neo aircraft.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 2: Aerospace Leaders, Latest Reported Signals
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Orders have outrun production. Airbus's nine-month net orders reached 1,105 aircraft, up from 514, and Boeing's backlog hit a record USD 745 billion. GE Aerospace's equipment orders more than tripled in the third quarter while engine deliveries rose 8%.
What it indicates: Backlogs now stretch many years ahead, giving manufacturers pricing power but leaving airlines short of aircraft.
Production is recovering, but unevenly. Boeing's 737-7 and 737-10 received FAA certification in 2026 and 737 output is moving toward 47 a month, but Boeing Commercial Airplanes posted a USD 697 million third-quarter loss. Airbus had no A330neo deliveries in June and July after a quality issue.
What it indicates: Supply chain and quality problems remain the main limit on growth, and delivery targets are heavily back-end loaded.
Services are the profit engine. GE Aerospace's commercial services revenue and engine deliveries both grew more than 20% year to date, and the company raised its 2026 guidance across the board. RTX's Collins Aerospace orders rose 20%.
What it indicates: Aerospace support, the fastest-growing segment, benefits from older aircraft flying longer while new deliveries lag.
Suppliers are consolidating to secure capacity. GE Aerospace announced an USD 11.75 billion acquisition of castings maker CPP to expand castings capacity and technology.
What it indicates: Engine and airframe makers are buying critical suppliers to protect production rates.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Rising passenger traffic and fleet replacement with fuel-efficient aircraft. Higher defense budgets in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Growth in aircraft maintenance New technologies, including AI in aerospace and defense aerospace electronics Development of eVTOL aircraft hydrogen aircraft
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- Supply chain bottlenecks in castings, forgings, engines and seats. Quality and certification delays. Labor shortages and rising production costs. Tariffs and trade disputes affecting parts and aircraft. High development costs for new aircraft and propulsion technologies.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Aerospace support and MRO, the fastest-growing type at 8.5% CAGR. Wide-body aircraft, the fastest-growing size class. Government and defense programs, the fastest-growing end user. Autonomous aircraft and eVTOLs, the fastest-growing operation segment. Supply chain capacity, including castings, composites and engine parts.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 3: Aerospace Backlogs at Record Levels
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Precedence Research names Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies (RTX), General Dynamics and Safran as key companies, with Boeing, Airbus, BAE Systems, Honeywell, General Electric, Thales, Rolls-Royce and Leonardo among other major players.
|Company
|Latest Reported Data
|Backlog / Orders
|Strategic Direction
|Boeing
|Q3 2026 revenue USD 24.2B (+4%); BCA USD 10.7B, -6.5% margin; 161 deliveries
|Record USD 745B; 6,300+ airplanes
|Stabilize 737 at 47/month; F/A-XX win
|Airbus
|9M 2026 revenue EUR 50.6B (+7%); 547 deliveries
|1,105 net orders in 9M 2026
|~870 deliveries targeted in 2026
|GE Aerospace
|Q3 2026 revenue USD 14.1B (+16%); orders USD 19.0B (+49%)
|RPO USD 212.1B; services backlog >USD 170B
|CPP acquisition; raised 2026 guidance
|RTX
|Q3 2026 revenue about USD 25B
|Backlog USD 340B; P&W 8,000+ engines
|Missiles, engines and Collins aftermarket
|Lockheed / Northrop / General Dynamics
|Defense primes named key players
|Strong defense demand
|Fighters, missiles, space
|Safran / Rolls-Royce
|Engine partners and makers
|LEAP and wide-body engines
|Aftermarket growth
|Honeywell / Thales / BAE / Leonardo
|Systems and defense
|Avionics and defense electronics
|Electronics and services
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|Airlines
|CEO, Fleet Planning Head, CFO
|Fleet renewal, delivery delays
|Aircraft, engines and MRO contracts
|Lessors
|Chief Commercial Officer
|Delivery slots, lease rates
|Aircraft financing and placement
|Defense ministries
|Procurement Directors
|Budget increases, new programs
|Fighters, missiles and support
|MRO providers
|Operations and BD Heads
|Shop visit growth
|Parts, tooling and capacity
|Tier-1 suppliers
|Supply Chain Directors
|Rate increases, quality issues
|Castings, composites and components
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for aerospace and adjacent markets such as the aircraft military aircraft satellite markets
Precedence Quadrant compares airframers, engine makers and suppliers on backlog, delivery performance, margins and technology, helping buyers and investors benchmark leaders.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks orders, deliveries, production rates, certifications and defense awards, so teams can follow the ramp-up month by month.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps supplier capacity, castings, forgings and engine production, supporting sourcing and risk planning.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as MRO demand by region, supplier risk assessments or opportunities in eVTOL and autonomous aircraft.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data on aerospace
|Sizes demand by type and end user
|Precedence Quadrant
|Company comparison on backlog and delivery
|Benchmarks leaders and suppliers
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live tracking of orders, deliveries and awards
|Follows the production ramp-up
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Supplier and production capacity mapping
|Supports sourcing and risk planning
|Customized Research
|MRO, supplier and new-mobility studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Aerospace orders and deliveries change every month, and production problems can shift plans overnight. Monthly updates suit teams tracking orders and deliveries. Quarterly updates match company earnings and guidance. Six-monthly updates align with major airshows and defense budgets, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: the market nearly doubles to USD 846.30 billion by 2035; production capacity, not demand, decides who wins. Strategy and business development teams: aerospace support, wide-body aircraft and government demand are the fastest-growing segments. R&D leaders: autonomous systems, new propulsion and advanced materials will define the next generation of aircraft. Procurement and supply teams: secure castings, forgings and engine parts; suppliers are being consolidated. Investors: record backlogs give long revenue visibility, but delivery execution is the key risk. Suppliers and MRO providers: older fleets flying longer drive strong aftermarket demand.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company Ecosystem
Figure 4: Key Aerospace Company Developments, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Figure 5: Aerospace Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
To understand how orders, production and services will shape the aerospace market through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.
- Report: Request a sample: Schedule a meeting:
Fill out the form for relevant samples, case studies, and examples....
Related ReportsAircraft Market: Military Aircraft Market: Autonomous Aircraft Market: eVTOL Aircraft Market: Hydrogen Aircraft Market: Ultralight Aircraft Market: Aircraft Maintenance Market: Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Aerospace Electronics Market: Aerospace Insulation Market: Aerospace Nanotechnology Market: AI in Aerospace and Defense Market: Satellite Market: Inertial Measurement Unit Market: Sensor Market: Predictive Analytics Market: Augmented Reality Market: Virtual Reality Market: Artificial Intelligence Market: Machine Learning Market:
About Precedence Research
Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting company. It provides market sizing and forecasts, competitive and company analysis, customer and buyer intelligence and customized research across aerospace and defense, ICT, healthcare, energy, chemicals and materials and other industries, helping executives and investors make evidence-based decisions.
Our Partners
- Towards Healthcare: Towards Packaging: Towards Chemical & Materials:
Connect With Us
- USA: +1 804 441 9344 APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 Singapore: +65 3105 1271 Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email:...
Social Media
- LinkedIn: Facebook: X: Medium:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment