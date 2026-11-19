Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global aerospace market is valued at USD 434.17 billion in 2026, up from USD 402.75 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 846.30 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.71%. The U.S. market is set to grow from USD 129.69 billion in 2025 to about USD 278.67 billion by 2035.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Demand is at record levels. Boeing's backlog reached a record USD 745 billion, including more than 6,300 commercial airplanes. Airbus took 1,105 net orders in the first nine months of 2026, more than double the prior year, and GE Aerospace's third-quarter orders rose 49% to USD 19.0 billion. RTX's backlog reached USD 340 billion after USD 59 billion of new awards in a single quarter.

The constraint is supply. Airbus delivered 547 aircraft in the first nine months against a full-year target of about 870, and Boeing is still working toward a stable 737 production rate of 47 a month while its commercial unit reports losses. For airframers, engine and systems makers, suppliers, airlines, lessors, defense buyers and investors, the key question is how fast the industry can raise production to meet a backlog that stretches well into the 2030s.

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Figure 1: Aerospace Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Growth is underpinned by rising air travel, fleet replacement with fuel-efficient aircraft, higher defense budgets and a fast-growing services business, as the expanding global fleet needs more maintenance, spare parts and engine shop visits.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

2026 values apply the published 2025 shares to the 2026 market size of USD 434.17 billion and are modeled estimates.

Aerospace Market: Key Segments

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Value (modeled) Growth Signal Commercial aircraft (type) 43.5 % About USD 188.86 billion Largest type; record backlogs Aerospace support (type) Not stated – Fastest type; 8.5% CAGR Narrow body (size) 78.2 % – Largest size class; wide body grows fastest Private sector (end user) 65.4 % About USD 283.95 billion Largest; government grows fastest Manual aircraft (operation) 68.5 % About USD 297.41 billion Largest; autonomous grows fastest

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Type. Commercial aircraft lead with 43.5% of revenue. Aerospace support grows fastest, at 8.5% a year, as services revenue scales with the fleet: GE Aerospace's commercial services backlog now exceeds USD 170 billion.

Size. Narrow-body aircraft such as the A320 family and 737 make up 78.2% of the size mix. Wide-body aircraft grow fastest as long-haul travel recovers and airlines replace older twin-aisle fleets.

End user and operation. The private sector holds 65.4%, while government demand grows fastest on higher defense spending. Manual aircraft dominate today, but autonomous aircraft are the fastest-growing operation segment.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Aerospace Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest, 46% (2025) U.S. USD 129.69B (2025) → about USD 278.67B (2035) Boeing, GE, RTX, Lockheed; defense awards Europe Major producer Airbus, Safran, Rolls-Royce, Thales Airbus ramp-up; defense spending Asia Pacific Fastest-growing IndiGo >1,000 LEAP-1A engine order Airline fleet growth in India and China Middle East, Latin America, Africa Growing Gulf carriers, Embraer Long-haul and regional fleet growth

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. is the largest market, home to Boeing, GE Aerospace, RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics. Boeing's defense unit grew 15% to USD 7.9 billion in the third quarter of 2026, and Boeing won the U.S. Navy's sixth-generation F/A-XX fighter contract.

Europe. Airbus delivered 547 aircraft in the first nine months of 2026 and grew revenue 7% to EUR 50.6 billion. Airbus Defence and Space order intake rose to EUR 11.5 billion from EUR 6.8 billion, reflecting higher European defense budgets.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, led by Indian and Chinese airline growth. At the Farnborough Airshow, GE Aerospace secured commitments for more than 1,800 engines, including an agreement with IndiGo for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines for A320neo aircraft.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Aerospace Leaders, Latest Reported Signals

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Orders have outrun production. Airbus's nine-month net orders reached 1,105 aircraft, up from 514, and Boeing's backlog hit a record USD 745 billion. GE Aerospace's equipment orders more than tripled in the third quarter while engine deliveries rose 8%.

What it indicates: Backlogs now stretch many years ahead, giving manufacturers pricing power but leaving airlines short of aircraft.

Production is recovering, but unevenly. Boeing's 737-7 and 737-10 received FAA certification in 2026 and 737 output is moving toward 47 a month, but Boeing Commercial Airplanes posted a USD 697 million third-quarter loss. Airbus had no A330neo deliveries in June and July after a quality issue.

What it indicates: Supply chain and quality problems remain the main limit on growth, and delivery targets are heavily back-end loaded.

Services are the profit engine. GE Aerospace's commercial services revenue and engine deliveries both grew more than 20% year to date, and the company raised its 2026 guidance across the board. RTX's Collins Aerospace orders rose 20%.

What it indicates: Aerospace support, the fastest-growing segment, benefits from older aircraft flying longer while new deliveries lag.

Suppliers are consolidating to secure capacity. GE Aerospace announced an USD 11.75 billion acquisition of castings maker CPP to expand castings capacity and technology.

What it indicates: Engine and airframe makers are buying critical suppliers to protect production rates.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers