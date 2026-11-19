MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When Arati Rai arrived in the UAE in 2015, she took a job in housekeeping and left her three-year-old daughter behind in Nepal. Eleven years later, she is training new employees, having worked her way through several roles in the same company.

Her career has come a long way, but one part of the journey has remained difficult.

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“My daughter says, 'Mama, I don't need money. I need you',” Rai said.

The words are a reminder of the sacrifices behind her decision to work abroad, even as she continues to build a career and provide for her daughter's future.

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Rai was among the workers recognised in the Inspiring Journey category at the fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, where Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed awarded the winners. Her story was one of several highlighting how employees who started in frontline and entry-level positions have progressed into supervisory and managerial roles through determination, experience and learning new skills.

“It has been a very tough journey, like a rollercoaster,” said Rai, who spent her first year in housekeeping before being promoted to team leader. She subsequently moved into reception and executive assistant roles and is now a trainer responsible for helping new employees settle into their jobs.

She credits hard work and self-belief, as well as learning computer skills and improving her English, for helping her progress. She did not pursue further formal education during those years but made a conscious effort to learn something new every day.

“I believe it is all about hard work and self-belief. Learning new things every day, growing my capabilities and believing in myself,” she said.

Her next goal is to continue developing her skills and advancing her career in the UAE.

From security guard to Abu Dhabi branch manager

For Egyptian national Ali Saber, 40, career progression began with a job that he has held since arriving in the UAE in 2008: security guard.

He started working in security in Dubai and has remained with the same company throughout his career. Four years after joining, he was selected for a different position after the company needed an Arabic-speaking employee. He moved into a supervisory role, followed by public relations, and eventually became the manager responsible for the company's Abu Dhabi branch.

One of the biggest obstacles he faced initially was English, which he had not studied before coming to the UAE.

“I learned English through practice with my friends,” he said, explaining how he gradually became more comfortable communicating in the language.

As technology became increasingly important at work, he also made an effort to learn how to use computers, the internet and smartphones.

He estimates that he can now communicate in English at around 70 to 80 per cent proficiency.

His recognition also brought back memories of attending the previous edition as a companion to a colleague who had started out as a security guard alongside him and was among the winners.

“I was there with him last year when he won. I prayed that I would have the same opportunity, and thankfully, this year I was among the winners,” Saber said.

Domestic work to accommodation supervisor

Ugandan national Jamila Jamal arrived in the UAE in 2019, when job opportunities back home were scarce. The first job she secured was as a domestic worker in a household in Sharjah, where she spent two years.

After completing her contract, she decided to invest in training that could open up other career opportunities.

She enrolled at Strongpoint Institute in Dubai, where she completed a nursing course, alongside training in CPR and firefighting.

The Covid-19 pandemic had influenced her decision to learn basic healthcare skills.

“During Covid, I saw how people were suffering, so I really thought I needed these basic skills,” she said.“I wanted to give back to the community, especially to people who are struggling on the streets.”

Jamal initially explored other employment opportunities, including security work, but was turned down because employers considered her too small for the role. She weighed around 45kg at the time.

She eventually secured a position with facilities management company Khadamat, where she has now worked for four years. Today, she is an accommodation supervisor in Abu Dhabi.

For her, the transition from domestic work to supervising accommodation facilities was made possible by the decision to keep learning, even when her circumstances were not easy.

From cashier to assistant manager

For Nepali national Kamana Subba, the UAE offered an opportunity to build a career in a new environment, but getting established was not immediate.

She arrived in 2014 with a background in business studies and started out as a cashier. Despite having an academic background in the field, she found that working in a new country meant learning how to deal with customers and understanding the local retail market.

“I didn't know about the markets, how to deal with customers. I didn't even have good communication skills at the time." She gradually moved into administrative work, became a supervisor and progressed to assistant manager through years of experience and hard work.

Subba said her determination, combined with the opportunities available in the UAE, helped her move beyond her first job and take on greater responsibilities.

Her next ambition is to continue progressing professionally and take on new challenges.

Companies recognised for developing talent

Al Ansari Financial Services, which secured first place in the Financial Activities Sector, has its roots in a family business that began long before money transfers became the core of its operations.

Group CEO Rashed Al Ansari said his father initially worked in different businesses, including importing food from India and other countries. As the UAE's population grew and its expatriate community created demand for money transfers, the family began focusing on financial services, laying the foundations for what would become Al Ansari Exchange.

Founded in 1966, the business opened its first exchange branch at Abu Dhabi's Central Market. Over the decades, it built relationships with customers who relied on it to send money to their families back home.

Al Ansari said maintaining that trust has been central to the company's development, particularly as the financial services industry has become more sophisticated and heavily regulated.

That also means ensuring employees understand the responsibilities involved in handling customers' money. The group's training programmes cover anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, counterfeit detection and consumer protection, alongside customer service.

The company also invests in training new graduates, helping employees navigate workplace challenges and providing mentorship to support their development.

“We have different training programmes, whether for fresh graduates from the moment they enter the company, educational programmes and guidance on how to communicate if they face a problem,” Al Ansari said.

The group employs more than 4,500 people, including over 1,000 UAE nationals, and aims to increase the number of Emiratis in its workforce to more than 1,200 by the end of the year.

Union Cement Company, meanwhile, secured third place in the Industry Champion category.

Mukesh Mehta, the company's head of human resources and administration, said its focus on employee development included leadership programmes and practical technical training in areas such as fabrication and welding.

One employee's progression stood out as an example of the company's approach. Hired around two years ago, the employee was given a structured development plan, exposure to senior-level meetings and reviews, and opportunities to take on additional responsibilities. He eventually succeeded the company's plant operations head.

“It was a very focused approach towards a particular employee, where all types of exposure and development programmes were invested,” Mehta said.

The company also identified areas where it could improve during the award evaluation process, including introducing a formal employee satisfaction survey, which it had not previously conducted.

More than 33,000 applications

The fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award attracted more than 33,000 applications from companies and individuals, an increase of around 85 per cent compared with the previous edition, which received more than 18,000 applications.

Organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the award recognises outstanding practices and achievements across the UAE labour market.

Its four main categories cover entrepreneurs and companies, innovation and the digital future, workforce protection and wellbeing, and family-friendly work environments. It also recognises individuals with distinguished competencies and achievements across different professions and specialisations.

The Inspiring Journey category highlights workers whose professional journeys reflect achievement, continuous learning, creativity and contributions to their workplaces and communities.

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