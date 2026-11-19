MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered moderation helps enterprises keep social walls safe and on-brand, while reducing the need for constant manual supervision.

Vienna, VIENNA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walls.io, the social wall and event marketing software provider, today announced the official launch of AI Moderation, a feature that helps enterprises manage user-generated content with less manual effort and greater control.







Walls.io AI Moderation includes a text field for writing rules and labels that display moderation decisions.

Whether displaying social media posts at live events, embedding social walls on corporate websites, or showcasing consumer-generated content across store screens, organizations face the same challenge: keeping user-generated content relevant, appropriate, and aligned with their brand. Moderation of a social wall is important, yet manually reviewing every post and image is time-consuming, difficult to scale, and particularly challenging when content arrives around the clock and in multiple languages.

The new Walls.io AI Moderation does the heavy lifting so that organizations can spend less time monitoring feeds and more time focusing on their audiences. Teams can describe their moderation requirements in their own words, and AI checks incoming posts against their specific criteria before they appear on a social wall. Only edge cases land in a review queue, so a live review takes a few minutes instead of a full shift.

Moderate your social wall in a sentence

The AI applies your instructions to every incoming post, regardless of when it arrives or which connected social media source it comes from. For live events that collect incoming audience posts, a user could tell the AI to“only show how high-energy fan moments celebrating the show or wearing team merch”; for website managers, the AI could be instructed to“display only posts that use our corporate identity colors and remove all posts from competitors that use the same hashtag as us.” The possibilities per use case are endless, and the rules can adapt to customer needs in real time, checking new posts if a rule is changed mid-process.

For enterprise customers, the AI Moderation works together with other Walls.io moderation capabilities which include:



Rules in your own words: The AI runs your rules against every post and image and hides or publishes them automatically

Text spam filter: Blocks harmful or inappropriate captions, hashtags, and keywords

Smart image classification: Blocks unwanted images across 9 categories (e.g. nudity, violence, hate content, etc.) Sentiment analysis: Detects positive, negative, or neutral posts and can hide those you don't want displayed

“The AI moderation tools gave us peace of mind and we had multiple team members with moderator access so we could manage content throughout the day [of the event],” said Walls.io customer Muhammad Ahmed, Senior Product Marketing & Analytics Manager at The Bench.

AI Moderation also helps establish a consistent standard across teams. Whether one person or several moderators manage a wall, the same instructions apply to every post, reducing inconsistencies between individual moderation decisions. All AI decisions are traceable through explanatory bubbles that describe why a post was hidden or published, and can be overridden manually at any time.

Responsible AI for the enterprise

AI Moderation is a step in Walls.io's ongoing work to bring practical, opt-in AI into every stage of the content journey. It works alongside the smart image classification feature and automated alt text, which describes every image and video thumbnail the moment it arrives and helps organizations maintain WCAG 2.1 accessibility standards.

For organizations adopting AI at scale, transparency, data protection, and governance are essential. Customer content is not used to train Walls.io's AI, and the AI Moderation runs on Google's Gemini image model, with AI processing hosted on servers in Germany. The AI capabilities can be switched off, giving companies the choice to opt out of AI usage.

"With AI Moderation, we're making it possible for teams to set their standards in their own words and let AI take care of the repetitive work.,” said CEO and Founder of Walls.io, Michael Kamleitner.“AI doesn't replace human judgment with this feature. Our customers remain in control of every moderation decision."







An example of Walls.io AI Moderation being used at a live sporting event.

About Walls.io

Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution used by 9,000+ brands worldwide. It collects social media and user-generated content from 14+ sources and direct uploads, moderates it with AI-assisted filters, and displays it at live events, on websites and intranets, and on digital screens. Walls.io is EU-hosted, GDPR- and CCPA-compliant, and headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The social wall pairs seamlessly with Walls.io Lens (digital photo booth) and Walls.io Echo (event marketing and brand advocacy tool) to offer a comprehensive user-generated content experience. Walls.io is proud to work with leading enterprises including Microsoft, EY, Prada, the WHO, and FIFA.

Press Inquiries

Daniela Turcanu

daniela.turcanu [at] walls.io



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