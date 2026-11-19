MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's Most Wanted Fugitive also wanted by the United States and India

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's most wanted fugitives were front and centre at a Toronto news conference today as the latest iteration of the Bolo Program's Top 25 was unveiled, along with new incentives for members of the public to call in tips about the fugitives' whereabouts.

Life-sized AI-generated videos of the 25 suspects-most of them wanted for murder and attempted murder across the country-were shared during the news conference and posted to boloprogram.org, offering members of the public a realistic portrayal of how the fugitives may appear in public.

At the top of this year's list is Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, who is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service for the September 2023 murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill. A reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Singh's arrest in Canada or the United States is being offered by Bolo. Singh is also on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. And he has been wanted for murder by Indian authorities since 2022.

“Satinderjeet Singh has been on the run for several years. But today, like the 24 other fugitives on this list, his world just got smaller,” said Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Cam Mackid.“India is looking for him. The United States is looking for him. And now, Canada, with the proven model of the Bolo Program, is looking for him.”

Rewards totalling up to $650,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrests of eight suspects on the Top 25 list, including all Top 5 fugitives-an initiative that has seen great success in the past in securing arrests of not only the fugitives at the top of the list, but throughout.

“To our Top 25 fugitives: Your faces are now in front of Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” said Bolo Program Executive Director Max Langlois.“Every day you evade arrest is another day someone could recognize you. You have to be right every minute of every day. We, as a community, have to be right just once. The walls are closing in. Your world is getting smaller. Stop looking over your shoulder. Find us before we find you. Do the right thing, the safest thing for yourself and for your community, and turn yourself in.”

The latest iteration of the Top 25 includes fugitives wanted by Service de police de la Ville de Lévis, Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, Sûreté du Québec, Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Niagara Regional Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Winnipeg Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Delta Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service.

“These crimes represent real harm: a life taken or irrevocably altered, a family changed forever, and a community left feeling unsafe,” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said.“Our investigators will not stop looking for the suspects on this list. Thanks to the Bolo Program, it is more difficult for these individuals to hide, and members of the public are increasingly engaged in helping authorities by providing tips and information.”

The following statement was read on behalf of the victim from the Number 2 case-the member of a mall security team who was shot, allegedly by Kyle Prouse, following a jewellery store robbery in Toronto:

The victim would like to start with gratitude. To his security colleagues at Cadillac Fairview who were first on scene, and to the first responders and medical staff at Sunnybrook Hospital who saved his life, he says,“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” To the Toronto Police investigators who have worked tirelessly to get the man who shot him off the streets, thank you. To Toronto Crime Stoppers, for the support you've shown to the family personally and in amplifying this case, thank you. To members of the media, for the important role you play in today's announcement and for continuing to respect his privacy and his family's privacy, thank you. And to the Bolo Program, for including this case in a program that has seen success time and time again, thank you. Lastly, he wants to thank his friends and family for all their support and love.

This is a man who has worked in the security and emergency management industry for many years. In that time, he has learned one thing to be true: it is only a matter of time. Bad guys can only run for so long before police catch up. They can only hide for so long before someone spots them. They can only be hidden for so long before someone decides their loyalties have changed.

To the man who shot him and impacted his family: the clock is ticking. For the past seven months, you've had a police service looking for you. Now, you've got the Bolo Program. That means you've got the whole country-indeed, the whole world-on the lookout for you. Wherever you go, wherever you sleep, wherever you hide-it's only a matter of time. Someone will spot you. Someone will call in that tip. Someone will turn against you. So get a lawyer and turn yourself in. Because it only gets harder from here.

To members of the public, this is not about the victim, but it is about something he cares deeply about: public safety. The man who shot the victim is a dangerous man. And police say that what he did was part of a pattern of behaviour, a pattern that shows he is becoming more dangerous. From pointing a gun to firing a gun. This victim survived. It pains us all to think of what will happen if he's in a position to fire again.

And to anyone helping this man hide: you are not protecting a friend. You are protecting a man who is becoming more dangerous and more of a liability to you. Step away now.

The victim doesn't want this to happen to someone else. He doesn't want another family to go through what his has, or worse. If you know anything, please call police.

Thank you.

Top 25 List

Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy BrarWanted by Winnipeg Police Service for MurderReward up to $250,000, if arrested in Canada or the United StatesKyle ProuseWanted by Toronto Police Service for Attempted MurderReward up to $100,000Cody RudifoWanted by Toronto Police Service for MurderReward up to $50,000Ayoub MohamedWanted by Sûreté du Québec for MurderReward up to $50,000Sabrina Agusto-RamirezWanted by U.S. Marshals Service for MurderReward up to $50,000, if arrested in CanadaJoseph MadoreWanted by Ontario Provincial Police for MurderReward up to $50,000Brayton KennedyWanted by Ontario Provincial Police for MurderReward up to $50,000Manpreet SinghWanted by Peel Regional Police for MurderDevondre HallWanted by Toronto Police Service for MurderGianpietro TiberioWanted by Service de police de la Ville de Montréal for MurderPaul BonnickWanted by Winnipeg Police Service for MurderAnthony GillespieWanted by Waterloo Regional Police Service for Attempted MurderDylan DenisWanted by Service de police de la Ville de Montréal for MurderReward up to $50,000Filmon FesshaghirgisWanted by Ontario Provincial Police for MurderMaaroof BangiWanted by Niagara Regional Police Service for MurderFadel NaimWanted by Toronto Police Service for MurderTamah McLeanWanted by Toronto Police Service for MurderMason JenkinsWanted by Ontario Provincial Police ROPE Squad for Being Unlawfully at LargeDevin NorgaardWanted by Edmonton Police Service for Drugs and Firearms OffencesPedram RabieWanted by Peel Regional Police for Attempted MurderJoshua TurnerWanted by Ontario Provincial Police ROPE Squad for Being Unlawfully at LargeYusuf AliWanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Attempted MurderGurkirat SinghWanted by Delta Police Department for Sexual Interference (Person Under 16)Dellano Robertson-BerryWanted by Toronto Police Service for MurderTommy Bernier-ThibaultWanted by Lévis Police Service for Assault

For information on each case, including tip lines and rewards, visit boloprogram.org.

About Bolo Program

The Bolo Program is an award-winning breakthrough initiative leveraging social media, technology and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, so they can help keep their communities safe. 'BOLO', which stands for“be on the lookout,” is a commonly used law enforcement term to designate individuals who are actively wanted.

Through its Top 25s, innovative activities and campaigns, Bolo reaches citizens at the right time, at the right place and by using the right means to encourage citizens to be on the lookout. Bolo amplifies priority wanted notices for which Canadian police services have already requested the public's assistance. In cooperation with Canadian police services, Bolo launches amplification campaigns to reach wider audiences for these notices, on multiple platforms and over extended periods of time, and offers major financial rewards as incentives for citizens to be on the lookout and submit tips to the authorities.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at