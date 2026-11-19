MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four in ten (40%) Gen X and Baby Boomer retirement savers couldn't last more than two years if they stopped working tomorrow, according to new survey data from PensionBee. Only 17% believe their savings would last a decade or more, though government data shows Americans who reach 65 live about 20 more years on average.

Many retirement savers plan to keep working well past traditional retirement age, or to never retire at all. Yet reality often falls short of expectations, with nearly half of retirees saying they entered retirement earlier than planned.

Even so, retirement optimism is at its highest point since PensionBee began tracking it in May 2025. Six in ten savers (60%) now feel positive about retirement, up from 50% in the first Happy Retirement Report.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. retirement savers finds that savers who clearly understand their retirement picture tend to feel better about retirement, regardless of their savings level.

Savers who know how much they need to retire are about twice as likely to feel positive about retirement as those who don't (75% vs. 40%). They're also four times as likely to feel very positive (32% vs. 8%).

“Feeling good about retirement and being ready for it aren't always the same thing,” said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee.“Savers who feel best are the ones who know what they're aiming for. Even a rough number gives you a goal and a way to tell if you're on track.”

Knowing your number matters at every savings level

The findings reveal that knowing your number lifts confidence at every savings and income level, and closes the gender gap in retirement sentiment.

Only 36% of savers with less than $25,000 feel positive, compared with 86% of those with $500,000 or more. But savers who know their number feel more positive at every savings level.



Under $25,000 saved: 48% of those who know their number feel positive, vs. 29% of those who don't.

Between $25,000 and $99,999 saved: 73% vs. 42%. Between $100,000 and $249,999 saved: 82% vs. 60%.



Where they save also makes a difference. Seven in ten savers (70%) who combine a workplace plan, like a 401(k), with an IRA feel positive, compared with 57% of those with a workplace plan alone and 52% of those relying solely on a savings account.

Women are less likely than men to feel positive about retirement (56% vs. 64%) and less likely to have a retirement number in mind (51% vs. 62%). But once they have one, the gap disappears: women feel as positive as men (74% vs. 76%) and are just as likely to say they're on track.

Beyond the balance, planning sets less confident savers apart

Savers who feel negative about retirement are more likely than positive and neutral savers to have less than $15,000 saved (45% vs. 16%). Beyond the balance, the bigger gap is planning. Two in three negative savers (67%) aren't saving with a number in mind, compared with 38% of positive and neutral savers.

Savers who set their number with a financial advisor (81%), employer or 401(k) provider tools (80%) or an online calculator (77%) are the most likely to feel positive. Those who guessed (64%) or talked to an AI chatbot (59%) are less likely to.

To read the full survey findings, click here.

Methodology

The survey was conducted between October 28 and November 2, 2026, among 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and over, screened to include only those saving for retirement in a workplace or personal account. The sample was provided by Attest, a research panel company. The margin of error for total respondents is ±3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Participation was voluntary, and respondents could skip any question. Results for Gen X and Baby Boomers (ages 46–80) are based on 459 respondents, with a margin of error of ±4.6 percentage points. Comparisons with the first Happy Retirement Report draw on a PensionBee survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted using the same method in May 2025.

All figures are self-reported, including respondents' current savings and how much they estimate they'll need for retirement. No respondent took part in more than one survey. Participants were not required to be PensionBee customers and did not receive compensation from PensionBee for participating.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages approximately $12 billion in assets and serves over 335,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Automatic Rollover IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

CONTACT: Media Contact: Adela McVicar SR PR Manager, PensionBee...