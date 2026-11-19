MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 18 November 2026, AB Artea bankas signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to establish and manage its third fund dedicated to the modernization of multi-apartment buildings in Lithuania. The agreement follows Artea Bank successful selection in the EIB's call for financial intermediaries to receive funding from the Holding Fund Lithuania 2021–2027.

The Holding Fund Lithuania 2021-2027, which is dedicated to investments in energy efficiency measures in multi-apartment buildings, was set up on the basis of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Cohesion Fund (CF) by the EIB in cooperation with the Lithuanian Ministries of Finance and Environment for the 2021-2027 programming period.

The assets of the Modernization fund are projected to reach up to €625 million. In addition to €100 million of resources from the Holding Fund Lithuania 2021-2027, the fund aims to attract approximately €525 million from local and international financial institutions, pension funds and other investors. The selection of investors is currently underway.

The fund is expected to finance the modernization of approximately 640 multi-apartment buildings, comprising around 25,000 apartments. The bank will begin accepting loan applications in mid-December 2026. The fund is scheduled to commence operations on April 1, 2027, following the signing of agreements with investors. From this date, the bank will be able to enter into modernization loan agreements with multi-apartment building administrators and begin disbursing funds.

“Europe's energy transition should make everyday life better for its citizens. Renovating homes is one of the most direct ways to do that: lower energy bills, warmer apartments, and less energy wasted. Through our partnership with Artea Bank, we are using EU funding to attract investment that can bring these benefits to around 25,000 homes across Lithuania,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer.

“This is already our third fund of this kind, and it will operate on the same principles as the previous ones. The model has proven successful, offering a modern and attractive way to bring together funding from international investors and commercial banks to support building renovation, contributing to climate action, and improving people's well-being.

By renovating their buildings, residents benefit not only from lower energy costs but also from a better quality of life, a more attractive living environment and reduced exposure to fluctuations in energy prices.” says Tomas Varenbergas, CEO of Artea Bank.

Since 2022, Artea Bank has been managing the €275 million Artea Retrofit Fund 1, whose resources were used to finance the modernization of 394 multi-apartment buildings. Since 2024, it has also been managing the €200 million Artea Retrofit Fund 2, financing the modernization of 272 multi-apartment buildings.

Artea Bank, in cooperation with the EIB, has participated in Lithuania's apartment building modernization financing market since 2010. During this period, together with its partners, the bank has financed the renovation of 3,150 apartment buildings for more than €1.26 billion and covers about 65% of the country's apartment building modernization financing market.

Additional information:

Arnas Šukys

Head of Investor Relations

..., +370 610 44447