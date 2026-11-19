StorageChain + Login FMS

International logistics company adopts secure AI-powered search and analysis to unlock valuable company knowledge across its archives.

- Chris DominguezLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StorageChain LLC today announced that Login FMS Logistics LLC, an international logistics and freight forwarding company, has selected StorageChain AI Connect to help its team find, retrieve and analyze information across its company archives.“In our industry, data security and information control are non-negotiable. Storage Chain gives us the ability to rapidly locate and analyze critical information across our archives while maintaining the strictest security protocols, access controls, and governance standards our customers expect. Combining secure AI analysis with immediate access to information is a game changer for logistics across the board,” said John Gerten, Partner and Vice President of Login FMS Logistics LLC.StorageChain AI Connect indexes existing cloud files and email while preserving source permissions. Teams can search across connected sources, retrieve supporting documents and ask questions in natural language while keeping source files in their existing systems. The platform includes Atlas, StorageChain's native enterprise AI assistant, which answers questions using company information each user is authorized to access.“Logistics companies have years of valuable knowledge spread across documents, emails and shipment records. The challenge is putting that knowledge to work when a team needs it,” said Chris Dominguez, CEO and Co-founder of StorageChain LLC.“We're excited to help Login FMS make its extensive archives useful through AI Connect and Atlas, giving its team faster access to information and the ability to analyze it through a simple conversation.”The agreement expands StorageChain's customer base in freight logistics. AI Connect offers hosted and self-hosted indexing options, with usage-based pricing and unlimited users.About Login FMS Logistics LLCLogin FMS Logistics LLC is an international logistics and freight forwarding company. Learn more at loginfms.About StorageChainStorageChain is an enterprise AI connectivity and intelligence platform that securely connects business knowledge across cloud, collaboration and workflow environments to leading AI models, including StorageChain's proprietary Atlas LLM. Its Permission-Aware AI TM architecture allows organizations to search and interact with enterprise information without moving or duplicating data, while preserving native permissions, governance and customer control. Learn more at storagechain.Every Cloud. Every AI. One Secure Connection.Media Contact...

Chris Dominguez

StorageChain LLC

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Login FMS Selects StorageChain AI Connect to Make Its Logistics Archives Searchable News Provided By StorageChain LLC November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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