QuickSale Tap to Phone

Expanded processor connectivity gives channel partners more flexibility to deliver mobile, contactless payment solutions

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHARGE Anywhereannounced that it has completed FiservRapid Connectcertification for its QuickSaleTap-to-Phone payment application. The certification expands the company's mobile payment offering, giving channel partners and merchants an additional option for contactless payment acceptance on Android phones, tablets, kiosks, display panels and POS systems.With this certification, partners can deploy supported CHARGE Anywhere QuickSale Tap-to-Phone solutions through Fiserv Rapid Connect, aligning mobile payment acceptance with their merchants' processor preferences. The offering complements CHARGE Anywhere's dedicated payment terminals and integrated payment applications, providing partners with more ways to address different merchant environments and checkout requirements.“Our partners need the flexibility to deliver payment solutions that fit the way their merchants operate,” said Paul Sabella, CEO of CHARGE Anywhere.“Completing Fiserv Rapid Connect certification for Tap-to-Phone extends that flexibility to Android phone-based payment acceptance. It gives our partners another way to bring convenient, mobile payment experiences to their merchants, backed by CHARGE Anywhere's payment technology and infrastructure.”For ISOs, ISVs, POS resellers, and integration partners, the certification creates an opportunity to expand their payment portfolios with a mobile acceptance option alongside traditional hardware-based solutions. Partners can work with CHARGE Anywhere to identify supported devices and configurations, review deployment requirements, and coordinate merchant boarding.About CHARGE AnywhereCHARGE Anywhere provides payment software, gateway infrastructure, security services, and integrated payment solutions for merchants and channel partners. Through its QuickSale HUB ecosystem, the company brings together the ComsGatepayment gateway, QuickSalepayment applications, QuickCryptRemote Key Injection, and integrated payment hardware to support flexible, connected payment experiences.

Shaun Kiely

Charge Anywhere, LLC

+1 7324174447

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CHARGE Anywhere Announces Certification for QuickSale Tap-to-Phone on Fiserv Rapid Connect Platform News Provided By Charge Anywhere, LLC November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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