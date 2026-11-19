MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Colleen Brown, Vice Chair of PanarchyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Austin, Texas, November 19, 2026 - Panarchy today announced a strategic partnership with Prodigii to help enterprises deploy AI at scale while retaining control over what AI systems can do.“Electricity's greatest impact on daily life emerged when businesses reorganized the means of production work around it” said Colleen Brown, Vice Chair of Panarchy.“AI asks us to rethink how we operate in much the same way. As we give these systems authority to act, leaders have to decide where human judgment is essential, who can step in when something goes wrong and who remains accountable for the outcome.”The work can begin with a single AI use case. Through transformational network design, Panarchy maps how decisions are made and how work moves across teams and the wider stakeholder ecosystem. It helps leaders identify where AI can add value and brings the people affected into redesigning the work. Together they define how to measure results and use that feedback to refine the new way of working over time.“In a nutshell, this is how Prodigii's technology supports the work of Panarchy,” said James Hendrickson, President of Prodigii.“Think of Prodigii as being analogous to air-traffic control, electric grid control, or industrial control systems, rather than simply another AI software product. In these examples, the control layer allocates resources, optimizes safety and efficiencies, serves people, and ensures regulatory compliance 24 by 7.”Prodigii provides the governance and control layer required to turn that AI Agency into coordinated, accountable action. The technology is designed to interpret changing conditions, anticipate what may happen next and then coordinates the appropriate action. It helps put the enterprise's decisions about authority into practice by guiding AI actions within the goals, policies and limits leaders set.About PanarchyPanarchy works with boards, CEOs and executive teams to align strategy and governance and translate strategic priorities into lasting changes in how organizations operate. Learn more at panarchy.About ProdigiiProdigii is commercializing Active Inference as an enterprise technology platform and intellectual property portfolio, initially demonstrated through Prodigii Cybernetics. Learn more at prodigii.

Rhonda Bradford

Panarchy

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Panarchy Announces Prodigii Partnership to Scale Enterprise AI with Control News Provided By Panarchy November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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