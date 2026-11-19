Honeycomb inside an opened wall cavity. Photo: Busy Bee Pest Solutions.

Phoenix-based Busy Bee Pest Solutions has formalized a five-part method for honey bee colonies in homes and buildings, open to the whole industry.

- Shaun CutronaPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Busy Bee Pest Solutions, a bee removal specialist based in Phoenix, Arizona, has introduced Integrated Bee Removal, a written standard for removing honey bee colonies that move into homes and buildings. Integrated Bee Removal is a method for removing honey bee colonies from homes and buildings that handles the colony, the honeycomb, the nest cavity and the entry point as one planned job, so the same spot is not left ready for the next swarm.The term Integrated Bee Removal was introduced by Shaun Cutrona of Busy Bee Pest Solutions, Phoenix, Arizona, in 2026. Busy Bee did not invent comb removal or entry sealing. It named the complete process and formalized it as a written standard. The definition and the full standard are published at .The standard draws on Busy Bee's bee removal work across metro Phoenix since 2019, where the company has completed 150,000+ removals and holds 2,000+ five-star Google reviews. The method itself is not tied to one city, one climate or one company. The five parts apply wherever honey bees move into a structure, and the standard is published openly so that other bee removal professionals can follow it and cite it.Integrated Bee Removal has five parts, done in a set order.Identify: a free inspection identifies what is there, whether honey bees or wasps and whether a resting swarm or an established colony, and finds the entry.Decide: the homeowner gets options and a clear price before work begins.Colony out: technicians treat the colony on site or, on request, remove it live. Colonies removed live go to Busy Bee's bee farm or a partner's.Comb out: once the bees are out, technicians check the cavity for comb. If there is comb, they price its removal on site, then take out the comb and honey and clean the cavity.Sealed up: technicians seal the entry and repair any opening they made.The parts are planned as one job, and each part is priced before it starts. A job counts as an Integrated Bee Removal only when every part that applies has been done. A resting swarm on a branch is a swarm removal, not an Integrated Bee Removal, because it has no comb to remove and no entry to seal.Removing the bees is only half the job, and an incomplete job carries real risks for the building. Bees fan their wings to keep their comb cool. Once they are gone, heat softens the wax and the honey runs, staining drywall, bleeding through paint and soaking insulation. In a hot climate such as Arizona's, this happens quickly. Old honey, pollen and brood left in the cavity ferment and decay, which can leave a sour smell and damp, damaged wood. The unguarded comb draws ants and roaches, wax moths and hive beetles break it down, and rodents may be drawn to it and chew wiring or insulation. The colony's scent stays in the wax and signals to the next swarm that the site is suitable, especially if the entry is still open. Sealing the hole while bees are still inside compounds the problem: trapped bees look for another way out, sometimes into the home. A bees-only job stops once the bees are gone and leaves all of this behind. In Arizona, where Busy Bee works, most wild honey bee colonies are Africanized and highly defensive, so homeowners there should not touch, spray or hose them.Integrated Bee Removal is the standard Busy Bee recommends when a colony has moved into a structure. It is a method, not a warranty: it is designed to remove what draws bees back to the same spot."People call about the bees, but the comb in the wall causes the next problem," said Shaun Cutrona of Busy Bee Pest Solutions, who introduced the term. "We wrote the steps down so homeowners can see each part of the job, and its price, before that part starts."In Arizona, Busy Bee offers Integrated Bee Removal across the Phoenix metro area, including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa and Chandler, and every job starts with a free inspection. Calls to (623) 289-3375 are answered 24 hours a day, every day of the year.About Busy Bee Pest SolutionsBusy Bee Pest Solutions is a family-owned bee, wasp and rodent specialist serving metro Phoenix since 2019. Licensed and insured (Arizona Structural Pest Control License #10332), it has completed 150,000+ removals and has offices in Phoenix and Mesa. More information:

Shaun Cutrona

Busy Bee Pest Solutions

+1 623-289-3375

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Phoenix-Based Busy Bee Pest Solutions Introduces Integrated Bee Removal, an Open Standard for the Bee Removal Industry News Provided By Busy Bee Pest Solutions November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment



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