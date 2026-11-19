Driven by its human-led AI production model, global microdrama platform NetShort reached US$32.43M in October IAP revenue and topped overseas AI drama charts.

- Stephen Liu, CFO of NetShortSINGAPORE, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NetShort, a fast-growing global microdrama platform, ranked No. 2 among microdrama apps outside mainland China by in-app purchase revenue in both September and October 2026, according to Sensor Tower data. Launched in September 2024, well after many of the category's established players, it has moved into the top tier in just two years. Its estimated in-app purchase revenue reached US$32.43 million in October, up approximately 11% from US$29.22 million in September.AI at the Core of NetShort's GrowthNetShort also accounted for 63 titles in October's Overseas Microdrama Top 100 and led the Overseas AI Drama Top 100 with 54 titles, including 6 of the top 10, more than any other operator.*Behind these results is NetShort's model, in which AI is built into a human-led, data-driven system spanning creation and distribution. Writers and producers, both in-house and through external creative partnerships, set the creative direction within that framework. NetShort's proprietary AI agent platform supports both AI-assisted development and fully AI-generated productions, helping bring those ideas to screen at a speed and scale that would have been difficult to achieve within traditional microdrama budgets.As a result, NetShort can now pursue visually ambitious fantasy, action and mythology-driven stories that were once out of reach. Localization, ad-creative testing, and viewing and payment data help the company understand what resonates in each market and guide future releases.The strength of this approach is demonstrated by two of NetShort's standout titles. One Move God Mode, NetShort's first breakout AI-generated hit, has generated approximately US$10 million in gross revenue, while The Lion's Captive, a 3D-animated fantasy romance, has drawn viewers aged 18–24, extending the format beyond traditional microdrama demographics.“In two short years, NetShort has gone from a new entrant to one of the leading players in the global microdrama industry, and we are deeply grateful to the teams, creators, and partners who made that growth possible,” said Stephen Liu, CFO of NetShort.“AI is transforming not only how we produce content, but also the stories we can tell and the audiences we can reach. But technology alone doesn't create hits. Hits come from pairing it with great storytelling and a deep understanding of each market. That is where we are investing for the long term, and we believe our strongest stories are still ahead. We expect to launch the international version of our AI agent platform in the coming months, and we invite creators around the world to explore new opportunities to develop stories together.”*Source: DataEye Research Institute. [Original report (Chinese)] | [Authorized English version]About NetShortLaunched in September 2024, NetShort is a global microdrama streaming platform. As of October 2026, the platform had recorded nearly 300 million cumulative downloads, with 79.65 million monthly active users and more than 12 million daily active users. Available in 17 languages, NetShort reaches audiences in more than 170 countries and regions. It combines original live-action and AI-generated microdramas with data-driven content development and localization.Campaign LeadBo ZhangBolytics...Media Contact:

Fahriye Şentürk

Apostrophe Entertainment

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NetShort Ranks No. 2 In International Microdrama In-App Revenue For Two Consecutive Months News Provided By Apostrophe Entertainment November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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