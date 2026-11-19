Richard Jardine

Camera-equipped Teslas would - only with owner consent, only during an active alert - watch for the single license plate law enforcement is seeking

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Richard Jardine, a Miami dad of three and co-founder of Skypod, announced Thursday that he has submitted a one-page proposal to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the U.S. Department of Justice's National AMBER Alert Coordinator, outlining Amber Mode: a proposed opt-in software feature under which participating Teslas would help locate a vehicle named in an active AMBER Alert. Jardine first proposed the idea publicly in September 2024.Under the proposal, when a state coordinator issues an alert, participating vehicles in the area would receive only the suspect vehicle's plate information through the AMBER Alert Secondary Distribution system operated by NCMEC. Each car would compare plates visible to its cameras on the vehicle itself. If there is no match, nothing is stored or transmitted. If there is a match, the car would send law enforcement an encrypted notification with the plate, time, location and direction of travel. The plate data would delete when the alert ends.Jardine also announced a commitment from Skypod: if Tesla builds Amber Mode, every Tesla owner who opts in will receive $500 in Pod credits - up to $10 million in credits in total - as a thank-you for joining the safety net. "The owners who turn this on are the ones who make it work," Jardine said. "This is my way of saying thanks - and a way for those same owners to leave their words, in their own voice, for their own families.""AMBER Alerts have helped bring children home, but the system still depends on someone happening to see the right car at the right moment," Jardine said. "Millions of camera-equipped Teslas are on our roads. With the owner's permission, let's turn those vehicles into millions of extra eyes when the minutes matter most."There is no time to waste: FBI research shows the first three hours are when an abducted child's life is most at risk. NCMEC's 2025 AMBER Alert Report counts 1,313 children confirmed safely recovered through December 2025 because an AMBER Alert was issued.Privacy is central to the proposal. Participation would be opt-in only; matching would occur on the vehicle; cars would search only for plates attached to an active alert; no video or plate data about non-matching vehicles would be sent or retained; the feature would operate only in the alert area and switch off automatically; and activations and matches would be logged for independent audit.More than 2.5 million Teslas were in operation on U.S. roads as of April 2025, according to S&P Global Mobility, with more than seven million worldwide. Amber Mode is designed as software: it uses cameras and computing already installed in the vehicles, and would require no new hardware. The proposal also outlines a single-state pilot program and a published set of safeguards."This is not a product pitch," Jardine said. "I first posted this strategy in 2024 and I am offering this idea freely. The Tesla fleet keeps growing, the cameras are already on the road, the need to save lives hasn't changed. If one match brings one child home sooner, it's worth building.""One match could save a child. Worth it!"Sources: NCMEC, 2025 AMBER Alert Report; FBI research on child-abduction homicide timing; S&P Global Mobility, U.S. Vehicles in Operation, April 2025.

Richard Jardine

skypod

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Miami Father of Three Submits "Amber Mode" Proposal to AMBER Alert Coordinators News Provided By skypod November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.