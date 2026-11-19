Robert "Bob" Wallce, President, Bravo Zulu

Bravo Zulu Cx

Overwatch Mission Critical

OVERWATCH

Navy nuclear veteran and former Microsoft and Oracle commissioning leader Bob Wallace to lead design-to-turnover mission.

- Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission CriticalAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As America's AI infrastructure expansion accelerates demand for reliable, mission-critical data centers, OVERWATCH Mission Critical (OMC) today announced the launch of Bravo Zulu Commissioning (Bravo Zulu Cx ), a new business unit specializing in the testing, verification and operational readiness of data center infrastructure. Robert "Bob" Wallace, a 20-year U.S. Navy nuclear veteran and former global commissioning leader at Microsoft and Oracle, has been named president.The launch strengthens Overwatch's end-to-end digital infrastructure capabilities, connecting construction, commissioning and operations under one integrated services platform. Bravo Zulu Cx will help data center owners, developers and hyperscalers ensure complex electrical, mechanical and control systems perform as designed before facilities go live."America's AI future won't be built on promises. It will be built on infrastructure that proves it can perform," said Kirk Offel, founder and CEO of OVERWATCH Mission Critical. "You don't flip the switch and hope. You test. You put systems under full load. You force failures and prove the facility can take the hit. From design review to operational turnover, every stage has a gate, and the standard doesn't move. Bob brings Navy nuclear discipline and hyperscale commissioning experience to that mission. With Bravo Zulu, we're uniting construction, commissioning and operations behind one uncompromising standard: Prove it works before it goes live."As developers race to bring new AI computing capacity online, commissioning plays an essential role in ensuring data centers operate safely, reliably and efficiently. Bravo Zulu Cx provides comprehensive commissioning services, from design reviews and factory testing through integrated systems testing and operational turnover.Working alongside Patriot Power Services, an Overwatch-affiliated provider of load bank testing and fleet management services, Bravo Zulu Cx combines technical expertise with specialized testing equipment and personnel. This integrated approach is designed to reduce vendor handoffs, streamline project delivery and ensure a seamless transition from construction to operations.Wallace has more than 40 years of commissioning and operational leadership experience. During his 20-year Navy career, he served as a Nuclear Machinist's Mate, qualified as Engineering Officer of the Watch and led a work center of 300 mechanics, electricians and electronics technicians responsible for naval nuclear reactor operations.Following his military service, Wallace held senior commissioning leadership positions at Microsoft and Oracle, overseeing commissioning activities for global data center construction and leased facility portfolios. He also served in senior quality, health, safety and environmental leadership roles with Bureau Veritas Primary Integration and Rubicon Technical Services.Beyond expanding Overwatch's technical capabilities, Bravo Zulu Cx will help develop the next generation of commissioning professionals through BuildNow, Overwatch's national workforce development initiative, creating specialized career pathways for veterans, transitioning service members and skilled trades professionals."I started commissioning in 1981 on a nuclear submarine, and I spent seven years teaching young sailors in the Navy's nuclear power training program," said Wallace. "That experience taught me that the standard never bends, and that people rise to it when you invest in them. Our mission is to ensure every system performs to the highest standard while developing the next generation of commissioning professionals who will carry that commitment forward."The company's name and logo reflect its naval heritage. "Bravo Zulu" is a traditional naval signal meaning "well done," recognizing work performed to the highest standard. For Bravo Zulu Commissioning, that standard is reflected in its guiding principle: Nothing goes live until it earns the Bravo Zulu.-END-About: Bravo Zulu Commissioning (Bravo Zulu Cx) is a specialized commissioning services business within the OVERWATCH Mission Critical family of companies. Serving data center owners, developers, hyperscalers and mission-critical infrastructure operators, Bravo Zulu Cx provides comprehensive testing, verification and commissioning services to ensure facilities are operationally ready before going live.About: OVERWATCH Mission Critical (OMC) is a service-disabled veteran-owned business providing integrated solutions across the data center and digital infrastructure lifecycle, including construction management, commissioning, workforce development, staffing and operations. Founded by U.S. Navy veteran Kirk Offel, Overwatch helps meet America's growing demand for mission-critical infrastructure through technical expertise, workforce innovation and operational excellence. Learn more at .

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OVERWATCH LAUNCHES BRAVO ZULU COMMISSIONING TO STRENGTHEN DATA CENTER SERVICES News Provided By Overwatch Mission Critical November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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