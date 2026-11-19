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GroundWorx - Root-zone intelligence company puts smarter water decisions at the center of its work

- Brad David, Founder and CEOSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GroundWorx, a developer of wireless root-zone sensing technology, today announced it received a 4.6 out of 5 rating from KingsCrowd, an online private-market research and ratings platform.GroundWorx helps the people who manage turf, trees, landscapes and crops understand what's happening below the surface. Its GX-1 series wireless sensors measure moisture, temperature, and electrical conductivity in the root zone. The GroundWorx Autonomous Intelligence Network (GAIN ) brings those measurements together with weather information, giving teams a view of conditions specific to the locations they manage.That local view matters when irrigation teams are deciding where and when to water. Areas that look similar at the surface can have different moisture conditions below it. By measuring those conditions directly and viewing them alongside weather information, teams can make more informed decisions about where irrigation is needed.“Water decisions get better when we can see what is happening beneath the surface. We're building GroundWorx to give the people caring for turf, trees and crops a clearer picture of their root zones,” said Brad David, Founder and CEO of GroundWorx.KingsCrowd's quantitative ratings use a scale of 1 to 5 and evaluate five areas of a business (Price, Market, Differentiation, Performance, and Team). The 4.6 rating reflects KingsCrowd's assessment of GroundWorx. Investment performance and product outcomes are not guaranteed.About GroundWorxGroundWorx develops wireless root-zone sensors and the GroundWorx Autonomous Intelligence Network (GAIN) for managed turf, trees, landscapes, and agriculture. Its technology combines in-ground measurements with weather information to support location-specific water management.getgroundworx

BRAD DAVID

GroundWorx

+1 425-283-7600

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Crowd Funding Leader, KingsCrowd Rates GroundWorx 4.6 Out of 5 News Provided By GroundWorx November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Electronics Industry, Environment, Technology



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