Beycome homeowners have saved over $225 million in fees since 2020 (Beycome internal data, October 2026).

Artur, Beycome's in-house AI built since 2020, answers 600+ requests a day so a team of 11 people can help homeowners sell, buy and close for a flat fee

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everybody is talking about what AI will do to housing one day. At Beycome, it's already doing it.

Since 2020, more than 22,000 homeowners have sold, bought and closed with Beycome, and saved over $225 million in fees (Beycome internal data, October 2026). That's about $10,000 per family, staying in their pocket.

"Let's be honest, AI won't build more homes. Not yet," said Nico Jodin, founder and CEO of Beycome. "And it won't bring rates down either. If it could, trust me, I'd be the first to announce it. But it can make the deal itself way cheaper. And that part isn't a proof of concept anymore. We've been doing it for six years."

Meet Artur. He doesn't sleep.

Artur, Beycome's AI assistant, was built with the platform from day one. Today he answers more than 600 user requests a day: pricing, paperwork, showings, offers, closing. Sellers update their own listings online, about 600 changes a day, and around half go live automatically.

"Artur does the boring stuff, all day and all night," Jodin laughs. "Copying, checking, chasing documents. Nobody became a real estate expert to do that."

11 humans. 22,000 homeowners.

Beycome runs with a team of 11 people. Artur takes the routine work, and the team steps in where a human really makes the difference. Every decision stays with the homeowner.

"People hear 'AI' and think 'fewer humans,'" Jodin said. "For us it's the opposite. Our humans spend their time on the hard parts, with our customers, not on paperwork. That's why 11 of us can do this."

What it costs

- Sellers list on the major home search sites and the MLS starting at $99, up to full support from a dedicated expert.

- Buyers can get up to 2% of the price back at closing in most states through the Buyer Program. When a seller offers a 3% buyer-agent commission, Beycome keeps 1% (minimum $1,499) and credits the rest to the buyer.

- Closing: Beycome Title offers flat, prepaid settlement fees in six states, from $99 in Florida.

"Affordability has two sides: the price and the cost," Jodin said. "We can't fix the price of your house. But we can make sure a lot less of your money disappears in fees. Basically, we just think it's your money. You should keep it."

Commissions are negotiable and are not set by law or by the MLS; the seller decides whether to offer buyer-agent compensation. Buyer credits depend on the commission offered, lender rules and state law, and are not available in Alabama and Tennessee. The buyer credit does not depend on using Beycome Title or Beycome Mortgage.

About Beycome

Beycome is a Miami-based, direct-to-consumer real estate tech company making buying and selling homes simpler, smarter, and much more affordable.

Powered by Artur AI and human support when it matters, Beycome lets homeowners manage their entire sale online, from listing to closing, starting at just $99. Buyers can also get up to 2% back at closing, with integrated title and mortgage services making the whole experience easier.

With 22,000+ transactions closed and over $225 million saved, Beycome is giving people a real alternative to traditional real estate. More control, less hassle, and more money in their pockets.

Brokerage services are provided by licensed affiliates in 18 states and Washington, D.C. Title services are offered through affiliated companies in Florida, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana, and mortgage services through Beycome Mortgage LLC (NMLS #2523620) in Florida.

Beycome Media Relations

Beycome

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Beycome Reports More Than $225 Million Saved by Homeowners as Its AI Assistant Handles 600+ Requests a Day News Provided By Beycome corp. November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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