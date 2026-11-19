Skytron Logo

Federal facilities, including VA medical centers, can now procure Skytron operating room equipment through a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business

- Scott Martin - CCO, SkytronGRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Skytron, LLC today announced that Maness Veteran Medical, LLC, an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Piney Flats, Tennessee, is now Skytron's exclusive SDVOSB partner. Through this partnership, federal agencies can purchase Skytron surgical lights, booms, surgical tables, OR integration systems, Sterile Processing, Stainless, and other medical equipment and solutions via a certified SDVOSB channel.Maness Veteran Medical has added the Skytron catalog to its Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, 36F79725D0083. Government facilities can now order Skytron products under this contract, simplifying purchasing and shortening the path from request to delivery.With its government contracting experience, Maness Veteran Medical helps federal buyers navigate procurement and get their surgical teams the equipment they need.“Maness has built a strong reputation for service and operational excellence to those who have served our nation. Pairing Maness's federal expertise with Skytron's superior capital equipment portfolio strengthens our ability to equip federal healthcare facilities with the solutions they need to improve patient care, staff satisfaction and surgical outcomes.”¬¬-Scott Martin, CCO, SkytronJohnathan Maness, owner of Maness Veteran Medical and a service-connected disabled veteran and amputee, said:“We are honored to partner with Skytron as their exclusive SDVOSB. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the highest-quality medical products and services to those who serve and have served our great nation.”Since 1972, Skytron has delivered capital equipment that helps operating rooms run more efficiently and supports better patient outcomes. This partnership extends that equipment to federal healthcare providers and supports veteran-owned business.About Skytron LLC: Skytron provides safe and efficient healthcare solutions delivered through a local representative network that values long-term relationships and comprehensive service. Focused on providing the highest quality solutions while delivering the lowest cost of ownership, we prioritize transparency and accountability in our actions.To learn more, visit our website at or email...###

Matt Vander Woude

Skytron

+1 616-656-1636

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Skytron Names Maness Veteran Medical Its Exclusive SDVOSB Partner for the Federal Market News Provided By Skytron November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.