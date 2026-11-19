A homeowner uses the Tarp Guard app to request temporary roof protection after spotting storm damage to his roof.

You don't join Tarp Guard because you have an emergency. You join Tarp Guard so you're protected when one happens.

- Robert, Owner, Tarp GuardLAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Tarp Guard announces the nationwide availability of its Roof Protection Membership, a technology-driven platform that helps homeowners put a plan in place before roof damage happens. When a member's home has unexpected damage from wind or hail, a fallen tree or limb, or another unexpected event, the member submits a request online or through the app and Tarp Guard dispatches a local Certified Partner to provide temporary roof protection.Roof damage rarely arrives on a convenient schedule. After a storm, homeowners often end up searching for help at the same moment as everyone else on the street, unsure who to call or who to trust. Tarp Guard is built to replace that scramble with a plan that is already in place."Your roof is fine today, and that's exactly when you should have a plan," said Robert, owner of Tarp Guard. "Damage is stressful enough. Figuring out what to do next shouldn't be. Our members already know where to turn."How It WorksHomeowners choose a membership based on their roof type and home size, with plans starting at $29.95 per month. Once active, a member who experiences roof damage submits a protection request online or through the Tarp Guard app, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tarp Guard routes the request to an independent Certified Partner serving in the member's area, who installs a professional emergency roof tarp to help limit further damage until permanent repairs can be arranged.Members also receive Priority Dispatch, which gives them priority access to the Certified Partner network ahead of non-members. That priority matters most after widespread weather events, when demand for roof tarping rises sharply. Response times depend on Certified Partner availability and local conditions.A Network of Certified PartnersTarp Guard is not a roofing company and does not perform permanent repairs. Temporary roof protection is provided by Certified Partners: independent local contractors who meet Tarp Guard's qualification standards before joining the network. Those standards include business licensing, general liability insurance, workers' compensation where applicable, roofing licensure where required, background screening, and completion of Tarp Guard training on service and safety standards.Each job is documented with photos and completion records, giving members a clear record of the work performed on their home.Roofing and restoration contractors interested in growing their business with Tarp Guard can apply to become a Certified Partner.Roof Damage Isn't SeasonalWhile hurricanes draw the headlines, roof damage happens year-round and across the country, from hail damage in the Plains and wind damage in the Midwest to limbs brought down by winter ice. Tarp Guard treats storm preparedness as a year-round habit, not a hurricane-season checklist."Most families have a plan for a power outage or a burst pipe, but not for an opening in the roof," Robert said. "We want having a roof protection plan to feel as normal as having a smoke detector."Homeowners can learn more about membership options or become a member at tarpguard.About Tarp GuardTarp Guard is a technology-driven, membership-based platform that helps homeowners prepare before roof damage happens. When a member's roof is damaged, Tarp Guard dispatches a local, independent Certified Partner to provide temporary roof protection. Tarp Guard is not a roofing company. The company is based in Lake Mary, Florida, and serves homeowners nationwide. Learn more at tarpguard.

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Tarp Guard Introduces Roof Protection Membership so Homeowners are Protected Before Damage Occurs. News Provided By Tarp Guard LLC November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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