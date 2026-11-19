Poster for the 2027 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival featuring Carrion

26 presentations by local, national and international artists are coming to Vancouver from January 20 to February 7, 2027

- Gabrielle Martin, Artistic DirectorVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PuSh International Performing Arts Festival announces its 22nd edition, bringing 26 presentations by local, national and international artists to Vancouver from January 20 to February 7, 2027. Guided by Artistic Director Gabrielle Martin 's curatorial vision, The world, performed differently, this year's Festival gathers artists whose work confronts the urgent questions of our time. Tickets and Festival Passes are on sale as of Thursday, November 19, 2026.Across 19 days of contemporary theatre, dance, music, circus and interdisciplinary performance, PuSh explores questions of freedom, identity, resistance and belonging in a world shaped by political upheaval, social division and ecological uncertainty. From provocative reinterpretations of familiar stories to extraordinary physical performances, immersive visual worlds and celebrations of collective expression, the programme invites audiences to encounter new perspectives and possibilities beyond the familiar.“These artists expand what performance can be-and what we can perceive, feel and imagine through it,” says Artistic Director Gabrielle Martin.“Their work confronts the conditions shaping our lives while opening possibilities beyond what those conditions appear to permit. 'The world, performed differently' is an invitation to encounter that possibility together, with political conviction and a willingness to be changed.”The Festival lineup is dedicated to inspired risk-taking and dynamic interdisciplinary collaboration featuring visionary works from 14 countries-including one world premiere, two North American premieres, ten Canadian premieres, four Western Canadian premieres and three Vancouver premieres.Among the Festival highlights, Pussy Riot's Riot Days transforms experiences of political repression into a defiant celebration of freedom, while Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet sees eight actors with Down syndrome reimagine Shakespeare's existential questions through their own lives and desires. Drawing on precolonial Filipino cosmologies, Joshua Serafin's VOID explores transformation and the possibilities of the body, while Mufutau Yusuf's Impasse challenges perceptions of Black identity through striking imagery and physicality. Closer to home, Manuel Axel Strain's Look at How the Trees Move in a Storm draws on Indigenous knowledge and relationships with the land to question where and how knowledge resides.Alongside 12 presentations by artists based on MST Territories in Vancouver and elsewhere in Canada, PuSh's 2027 programme features international works by artists from Australia, Belgium, China, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, Peru, the Philippines, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as Russian protest artists in exile.Reflecting PuSh's commitment to presenting diverse artistic perspectives and practices historically underrepresented on Canadian stages, the 2027 programme includes:.14 works created by artists of colour..Three Indigenous-led presentations..Three shows by 2SLGBTQIA+ artists..Two creation residencies fostering future performance methodologies..The Sama-Sama Series, a dedicated spotlight celebrating contemporary Filipina/o/x culture through four performances, conversations, workshops and parties, presented alongside Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct), Pinoy Festival, and Sapin Sapin Arts Collective.Special Celebration EventsThe 2027 Festival expands beyond traditional theatre spaces to activate contemporary subcultural nightlife. Opening and closing weekend celebrations will take over East Vancouver's queer-forward arts hub, the Birdhouse, and a Sama-Sama party takes place during opening weekend:.Opening Weekend Party: Featuring the explosive, genre-bending performance KEMBOT! KEMBOT! KEMBOT! by Joshua Serafin. Thu Jan 21 // 9:30PM Doors; 10PM Music & Performance at The Birdhouse..Sama-Sama Gathering: Gather in celebration of Filipina/o/x artists as DJ AGS' beats and Joshua Serafin's dreamlike video invite movement and imagination. Lumpia, mango juice and drinks bring friends and new faces together for an evening of conversation and connection. Sat Jan 23 // 9:45PM–12AM at The Roundhouse..Closing Weekend Party: A radical takeover curated by the BlackOut Collective, produced in tandem with the Vancouver Ballroom Arts Society. Fri Feb 5 // 10PM–1AM at The Birdhouse.Through PuSh in the Community, audiences can participate in workshops and discussions with visiting and local artists, accessible for a nominal fee of $5 or free of charge.PuSh Industry SeriesBeyond its public programme, PuSh fosters international artistic exchange, connecting Canadian artists with presenters and collaborators from around the world.From January 20 to 24, 2027, the PuSh Industry Series will convene more than 240 international performing arts professionals, critics, and curators for sector-specific discourse and artist showcases. Industry registration opens November 20, 2026.Community PartnershipPuSh 2027 continues partnerships with organizations including Alliance Française Vancouver, BlackOut Collective, The Cultch, The Dance Centre, Dance House, the Granville Island Theatre District, Historic Joy Kogawa House, Indian Summer Festival, LIVE Biennale, Matriarchs Uprising, Music on Main, Plastic Orchid Factory, Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, SFU LIVE, SFU School for Contemporary Art Community Engagement Program, Vancouver Ballroom Arts Society, Vancouver Civic Theatres, Vancouver Poetry House and VIFF.TICKETING & LOGISTICSGeneral public tickets are on sale Thursday, November 19, 2026.●Single Tickets: Tickets for most presentations are $39.●Adult Passes: Multi-show access is available via the 4-Show Pass ($130), 4-Flex Pass ($140) and 6-Flex Pass ($201).●The Youth Program Pass: Youth aged 16–24 can secure a 4-show pass for a subsidized rate of $20 (quantities limited).●Group Bookings: Groups can access a 25% discount by emailing tickets@pushfestival.How to Purchase:●Online: pushfestival●Phone: Audience Services info line at 604.449.6000●In-Person: Monday to Friday from 11am–4pm at 110-750 Hamilton Street, Vancouver. (Note: The box office will be closed from December 24, 2026 to January 3, 2027).The complete 2027 Festival Guide and lineup are live at pushfestival. Physical guides can be picked up at PuSh offices, located at The Post at 750 Hamilton St., the central branch of Vancouver Public Library, most JJ Bean locations, and partner venues The Dance Centre, The Roundhouse, Vancouver Playhouse, SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts. For more details, contact... or 604.605.8284.

Cynnamon Schreinert

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PuSh International Performing Arts Festival Disrupts the Winter Landscape with 26 Global Works News Provided By HartleyPR November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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