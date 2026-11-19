JIMMY Matrix Countertop RO Water Purifier for Hot, Cold, Sparkling and Ice

JIMMY R9 Pro Countertop RO Water Purifier for Hot and Chilled Water

JIMMY Nespure N9 Countertop Water Purifier & Capsule Coffee Maker

Four model picks for daily routines replacing kettles, soda makers, ice makers and bottled mineral water, with seasonal offers across U.S. and EU channels.

- a representative from JIMMYSUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JIMMY, the home-appliance brand of KingClean Electric Co., Ltd., today published a Black Friday smart-buy guide for countertop water purifiers with seasonal discounts on the R9, R9 Pro, Matrix and Nespure N9 available across its U.S. and European retail channels. The guide aims to help shoppers choose the right model for their specific daily routines - whether they need hot, chilled, sparkling, iced or coffee configurations.Holiday buying has become more deliberate. PwC's Holiday Outlook 2026 reports that 79% of consumers say deals influence when they shop. While deals determine the timing, JIMMY's guide shifts the focus from the price tag to long-term value, helping shoppers look beyond the discount and evaluate what truly fits their kitchen and lifestyle.Three questions worth asking before comparing pricesThe guide advises shoppers to ask three initial questions: how easily it can be set up and used without plumbing, what the machine replaces on the counter, and its real cost of ownership.Regarding the first, JIMMY's lineup requires no installation and is plug-and-play, keeping the countertop tidy and uncluttered. In practice, one unit can replace a kettle, water-filter pitcher, soda maker, ice maker, and even a capsule coffee machine, preventing the duplication of countertop appliances.Addressing running costs, filters in the R9, R9 Pro, and Matrix M9 Pro are designed to last 12-24 months, supporting a lower long-term cost. Beyond filter life, all three feature a 7-stage RO filtration system certified by SGS, FDA, and FCC to remove up to 99.9% of harmful substances - including heavy metals, PFAS and bacteria, along with real-time total dissolved solids (TDS) monitoring. Post-filtration remineralization then adds essential minerals back to the water, delivering a clean, mineral-water taste.Ultimately, this means no more hauling heavy water bottles - and a more sustainable way to hydrate at home with less single-use plastic. The choice is clear by routine: hot, chilled, sparkling, iced, or coffee.Which pick fits which routineThis guide also helps readers decide which Black Friday water purifier is actually worth buying, avoiding paying for unused features, and stopping the duplication of countertop appliances. Here is how the four models match different lifestyles:Morning tea and baby formula: R9 and R9 Pro deliver instant hot water with six temperature and volume settings and dual pitchers - the first cup of tea before work without waiting on a kettle, and precise 45°C for baby formula without boiling and cooling a full one. The R9 Pro adds approximately 10°C chilled water, making it the pick for cold-drink households.Weekend drinks and home gatherings: Matrix features a compact M9 Pro host, which can be used on its own or paired with an optional S9 cold sparkling-water module or an I9 ice-maker module. This flexible setup builds a personal home bar right on the countertop, serving fresh sparkling water and ice cubes for effortless and stylish entertaining.Coffee lovers with limited counter space: Introduced at IFA 2026, the Nespure N9 replaces two appliances in one sleek unit by pairing five-stage ultrafiltration with a capsule brewer compatible with Original-line capsules. Designed for compact living, it delivers 98°C hot water in about three seconds, pairing purified water with fresh coffee without sacrificing counter space."One theme comes up more than any other in JIMMY's Amazon reviews: how the unit looks in the kitchen," said a representative from JIMMY. "The iron-grey finish and touch interface are described as modern and elegant, blending with the kitchen's existing decor rather than reading as another appliance added later. A countertop purifier sits in plain sight every day, so how it fits matters as much as what the machine replaces and what it costs to run after the sale."Where the offers are availableJIMMY's Black Friday offers on the four lines are available on Amazon (U.S., UK, DE, IT, FR, ES), Best Buy and regional JIMMY online stores, with additional listings on Otto, Kaufland, Unieuro, MediaWorld, eMAG, JOYBUY and Allegro. Offer dates, pricing, stock and terms are set by each retailer and vary by market.About JIMMYJIMMY is a tech-driven brand under KingClean Electric Co., Ltd., with over 32 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing small home appliances. Since 1994, KingClean has grown into a global industry leader with 800+ R&D engineers filing 200+ new patents annually, and holding 2,200+ patents. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities, JIMMY continues to pioneer innovations that provide a cleaner, smarter way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

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JIMMY Launches Matrix Countertop RO Water Purifier & Module System for pure, sparkling, chill, hot

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JIMMY Publishes Smart-Buy Guide to Countertop Water Purifiers as Black Friday Shoppers Compare Value and Deals News Provided By KingClean Electric Co., Ltd. November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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