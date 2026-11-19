QuickInsta® no-drill blinds and shades and traditionally mounted cellular shades are on sale on Amazon November 19–30.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- REGAL estate announced its 2026 Black Friday promotion, offering up to 30% off window and door treatments on Amazon from November 19 through November 30. Whether shoppers want more privacy on a glass-panel entry door, softer daylight in the living room, or less light in the bedroom, the lineup offers options across the QuickInstano-drill collection and traditionally mounted cellular shades.Each featured price below applies to a select size. Eligible sizes vary by product, and prices and discounts may vary by size. Check the Amazon listing for the offer on your selected size.MagMount Door Blinds Add Privacy to Glass-Panel Steel DoorsThe MagMount collection offers two options for glass-panel doors: MagMount Mini Blinds and MagMount Top-Down Bottom-Up Cellular Shades. Both attach magnetically to compatible steel doors, making them easy to install and remove without screws. A magnetic steel mounting surface is required.Save up to 30% on door blinds. Featured deal on a select size - MSRP $50.50, Black Friday price $34.99.TensionLock Cellular Shades Fit Inside Window Frames Without ToolsTensionLock cordless cellular shades install inside compatible window frames without drilling or tools. The tension-fit mount grips the frame, while thicker aluminum construction adds stability for a firm hold. When installed as directed, the shades leave the frame undamaged, making them an easy update for renters and homeowners. Light Filtering fabrics soften daylight in living areas, while Blackout fabrics help keep bedrooms darker.Save 30% on TensionLock Light Filtering and Blackout cellular shades. Featured deal on a select size - MSRP $61.11, Black Friday price $42.77.PeelMount Blinds and Shades Bring No-Drill Installation to Doors and WindowsPeelMount mini blinds and cellular shades attach to smooth, flat surfaces using industrial-strength 3M adhesive. One option in the collection is the PeelMount Top-Down Bottom-Up Cellular Shade, which can be lowered from the top to let in daylight while keeping the lower portion covered for privacy.Save 20% on all PeelMount adhesive blinds and shades. Featured deal on a select size - MSRP $54.11, Black Friday price $43.29.Traditionally Mounted Cellular Shades Adjust From the Top or BottomREGAL estate's traditionally mounted Top-Down Bottom-Up cellular shades can be lowered from the top or raised from the bottom to adjust coverage throughout the day. Light Filtering and Blackout fabrics give shoppers options for living areas, bedrooms, and other spaces.Save 20% on a select size. MSRP $67.46, Black Friday price $53.97.Before ordering, visit the product page on Amazon to check the sale price for your chosen size, confirm the measurements, and make sure the blinds or shades can be installed on your door or window. Visit the REGAL estate Amazon Store or visit regalestate.About REGAL estateREGAL estate designs blinds and shades that make it easier to control light and privacy at home. Its QuickInstacollection offers three ways to install without drilling: magnetic mounts for compatible steel doors, tension-fit mounts for compatible window frames, and adhesive mounts for smooth, flat surfaces. Across its no-drill and traditionally mounted collections, REGAL estate combines timeless design with straightforward installation, making it easier for homeowners and renters to update their spaces.

Daphne Liao

REGAL estate

+1 470-546-6705

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REGAL estate Offers Up to 30% Off Window and Door Treatments This Black Friday News Provided By REGAL estate November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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