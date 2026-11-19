email list cleaning

Bulk list verification flags spam traps, invalid mailboxes, and disposable and role-based addresses before a campaign goes out.

- Corey Haines, co-founder of TruelistSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truelist, the email validation platform, today outlined how its bulk email list verification helps marketing teams catch spam traps and other high-risk addresses before they send. A single campaign to a list containing spam traps can get a sending domain or IP blocklisted, and recovery can take weeks.Spam traps are email addresses that mailbox providers and blocklist operators use to identify senders with poor list hygiene. Some were never used by a real person. Others are recycled: abandoned inboxes that a provider reactivates as a trap after a period of inactivity. Because a recycled trap was once a real, valid address, it can sit unnoticed in an older marketing list, a purchased list, or a CRM export.How Truelist checks a marketing listTeams upload a CSV or Excel file, and Truelist detects the email column automatically. Every address is checked for syntax errors, domain and MX record problems, SMTP mailbox status, spam traps, and disposable and role-based addresses. A list of 100,000 emails is typically verified in under 30 minutes. Each result includes a status and a reason code, so teams can see exactly why an address passed or failed, then filter and export a clean list in one click.For addresses on catch-all domains, which most email verifiers return as "unknown," Truelist Enhanced Validation uses additional verification strategies to resolve them, delivering up to 2x more accurate results."Spam traps are the hidden landmine in email marketing. You can't see them in your list, and you usually find out they're there after your deliverability drops," said Corey Haines, co-founder of Truelist. "Verifying before every major campaign is the cheapest insurance a sender can buy."When to verify a listTruelist recommends verifying before major campaigns and product launches, before migrating to a new email service provider, before re-engaging contacts who have not been emailed in six months or more, and before importing any third-party data. Email lists lose an estimated 22 percent of valid addresses each year as people change jobs and abandon inboxes.Truelist pay-as-you-go credits cost $1.40 to $0.70 per 1,000 validations and never expire, and every new account includes 100 free validations. Truelist Unlimited plans start at $799 per month for high-volume senders. The company also integrates with Mailchimp, Klaviyo, HubSpot, Salesforce, and other platforms, so lists can be verified without manual exports.About TruelistTruelist is an email validation platform that helps marketing, sales, and developer teams remove invalid, risky, disposable, and spam-trap addresses before they send. It offers pay-as-you-go credits that never expire, Unlimited plans for high-volume senders, Enhanced Validation for catch-all domains, recurring validation, deliverability monitoring, and a developer API. Truelist is SOC 2 Type II certified and was founded by Grant Ammons, former head of engineering at ConvertKit, and Corey Haines.For more information, visit .

Corey Haines

Truelist

+1 6199617765

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Truelist Helps Email Marketers Find Spam Traps Before They Damage Sender Reputation News Provided By Truelist November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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