K-Jeonnam Gim, a Korean roasted and seasoned seaweed product developed in partnership with Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, now available on Amazon US in November 2026.

Korean gim is traditionally enjoyed alongside rice as part of everyday Korean meals, reflecting its versatility and longstanding place in Korean food culture.

SINAN-GUN, JEOLLANAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeollanam-do is one of South Korea's major seaweed-producing regions, known for its coastal waters and longstanding seaweed harvesting traditions. These waters provide a natural environment for growing raw laver, the essential ingredient in Korean gim. K-Jeonnam Gim connects this regional heritage with international consumers through roasted and seasoned gim designed for everyday meals and snacking.Gim has been part of Korean food culture for centuries, traditionally served alongside rice, used to wrap ingredients in gimbap, or enjoyed as a standalone snack. Its versatility and familiar presence at Korean dining tables reflect its enduring role in Korean cuisine.The collaboration between Shinan 1004 Seaweed and Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City aims to bring greater international attention to the region's seaweed industry. Made with raw laver harvested from Jeonnam's coastal waters, K-Jeonnam Gim also carries the Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City emblem, highlighting its regional origins. Its launch on Amazon US offers American consumers convenient access to authentic Korean gim.With more than 40 years of experience in seaweed selection and processing, Shinan 1004 Seaweed brings established production expertise to K-Jeonnam Gim. Through this product, the company aims to share the quality of Jeonnam-grown seaweed and the region's longstanding gim traditions with a wider international audience.K-Jeonnam Gim is available on Amazon in the United States. For more information, visit shinan1004.About Shinan 1004 Seaweed Co., Ltd.Shinan 1004 Seaweed is a South Korean seaweed producer dedicated to delivering high-quality Korean seaweed products to consumers around the world since 2012. Based in Sinan-gun, Jeollanam-do, a region known for its coastal environment and rich marine resources, the company specializes in producing authentic Korean seaweed products with a focus on quality and freshness.With Korea's unique seaweed-growing environment at the heart of its products, Shinan 1004 Seaweed is committed to sharing the distinctive taste and quality of Korean seaweed with consumers in global markets.For more information, visit shinan1004.

Euichan Kim

Shinan 1004 Seaweed

+82 70-4290-7685

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From Regional Specialty to Global Table: How K-Jeonnam Gim Is Reaching U.S. Consumers News Provided By Shinan 1004 Seaweed November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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