Joe Harl, Partner and Lead Financial Advisor, The Guardian Group

In The Guardian Blueprint, Harl uses a builder's logic, and his own upbringing, to show how the scattered pieces of a retirement plan can work as one structure.

- Joe Harl, Partner and Lead Financial Advisor

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many people reach retirement holding a stack of accounts and no plan that connects them. Joe Harl, Partner and Lead Financial Advisor at The Guardian Group, wrote a book to help fix that. The Guardian Blueprint: Building a Lasting Retirement Plan lays out a plain framework to help turn decades of savings into a retirement designed to hold up through changing markets, rising health care costs, shifting tax laws, and the turns life takes without asking.

Harl's central idea is that the first half of financial life and the second half ask two different questions. The working-and-saving years ask how much you can build up. Retirement asks whether what you've built will hold. In the book, Harl writes that those aren't the same question, and they don't have the same answer. He argues that one of the biggest risks to many retirements isn't necessarily a falling market. It's fragility, a plan that works only as long as nothing goes wrong.

To help counter that, the book borrows the logic of construction. Harl walks readers through retirement the way a builder approaches a house that's meant to last, in four phases. The foundation is dependable income, the sources designed to keep paying whether the market is up thirty percent or down thirty. The frame is tax and health care strategy, the load-bearing work you can't see from the curb. The utilities are the investment and withdrawal decisions that power daily life. The finishing touches are purpose, family, and legacy, the reasons the rest is worth doing. Together, Harl calls it the Guardian Blueprint.

The framework grew out of Harl's own history as much as his practice. He grew up in a small western Oklahoma town, the youngest of three, raised by a single mother who for a stretch had no car and no house of her own. Harl still remembers coming home as an eight-year-old to find his mom in tears after a layoff, and the only thought his mind could form: are we going to lose the house?“That question never left me,” he writes.“I've spent my entire career trying to ensure no other family has to ask it.” The book is dedicated to his mother, Sharon Harl.

In the book, Harl puts the mission plainly:“Willpower is a beautiful thing, but it shouldn't have to carry the whole load. That's what a blueprint is for.” He's also blunt about the stakes.“A brittle plan, no matter how big the number on top, isn't a retirement,” he writes.“It's a balance.”

The Guardian Blueprint is written for people approaching or already in retirement who have saved well but never had their income, Social Security, investments, taxes, health care, insurance, and legacy planning coordinated into a single strategy. By the final chapter, Harl notes, readers won't be financial experts, and they won't need to be. They'll have a blueprint, a clearer view of what they've built well, and a sense of the conversations to have next.

About the Author

Before financial services, Joe Harl spent more than 20 years in the oil and gas industry, advancing from engineering into operations management and leading a team of more than 300 engineers. A field defined by rapid change taught him the value of preparation, adaptability, and a sound plan for when conditions shift without warning. Today he brings those lessons to individuals and families at The Guardian Group, where he serves as Partner, Lead Financial Advisor, and Licensed Insurance Professional.

Availability

The Guardian Blueprint: Building a Lasting Retirement Plan is available at GuardianBlueprint and Amazon.

About The Guardian Group

The Guardian Group is a retirement planning practice based in Lakewood, Colorado, serving individuals and families approaching and living in retirement. Our mission is to maximize our impact on the world and our community by being more-more compassionate advocates, dedicated servants, and trusted leaders. We are a team driven by integrity and humbled by the opportunity to walk alongside our clients, creating possibilities for a profound and abundant life. Through financial advocacy, we work to enrich the lives of the people we love, those they cherish, and the causes they care about. At every step, we strive to be more for you, empowering your journey

Joe Harl is an Investment Advisor Representative and a licensed insurance agent in the state of Colorado. Investment advisory services are offered through CreativeOne Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. CreativeOne Wealth and The Guardian Group are not affiliated. This book and related materials are provided for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended as personalized investment, tax, or legal advice. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your unique situation. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss. Insurance product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company. We are not affiliated with the U.S. government or any governmental agency, and do not provide tax or legal advice.

Megan Johnson

The Guardian Group

303-506-9006

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New Book from Financial Advisor Joe Harl Reframes Retirement as Something You Build News Provided By CreativeOne November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



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