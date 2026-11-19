MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Star Roofing of Texas, a GAF Certified roofing contractor serving Fort Worth and the greater Tarrant County community, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner. The recognition highlights the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship, honest service, and dependable support for homeowners facing everything from minor leaks to major storm damage.Backed by more than 16 years of industry experience, A Star Roofing of Texas specializes in certified roof replacement and handles all types of roof repairs, from leak detection to shingle replacement, with attention to detail and a strong sense of urgency. The company also offers regular inspections to help homeowners prevent minor issues from becoming major expenses, along with gutter and fencing services. A quality workmanship warranty is included with standard installations, and the company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.The company's story is rooted in relationships. Owner Jimbo Lesjak began his roofing career in 2010 and founded A Star Roofing of Texas in 2023 after a longtime customer encouraged him to start his own business. His crew, with 16 years of loyalty behind them, chose to join him, and the company continues to serve homeowners who first worked with him more than a decade ago. Working alongside his daughter, Shelby, Lesjak leads with Christian values, strong ethics, and a focus on quality over quantity. That promise is reflected in the company's slogan, "Here before the Storm, Here after the Storm.""Receiving this award means a great deal to our whole team," said Jimbo Lesjak, owner of A Star Roofing of Texas. "We've always believed in doing the job right the first time and treating every home like it belongs to our own family. Many of our customers have been with us for years, and this recognition really belongs to them and to the crew that shows up for them every day."Looking ahead, A Star Roofing of Texas remains focused on protecting homes across Tarrant County through careful workmanship, clear communication, and service homeowners can count on long after the storm has passed. The 2026 Best of Texas Award marks a meaningful milestone and reinforces the company's commitment to welcoming even more homeowners into the A Star family.For more information, click here.

A Star Roofing of Texas

A Star Roofing of Texas

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A Star Roofing of Texas Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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