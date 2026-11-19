In his apartment episode, the entrepreneur walks through his Azabujuban rental, explains Japan's key money custom and argues the expense is the point.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2026: Derek Hui, the Canadian entrepreneur and creator documenting his life in Tokyo on YouTube, has shown viewers exactly what his own move to Japan cost to set up. In an episode published on 17 September, Hui walks through the two-storey, roughly 1,100-square-foot apartment he rents in Azabujuban: 650,000 yen a month by his own account in the episode, about 6,000 Canadian dollars or 4,500 US dollars. In an August episode, he showed off what he calls one of the best views of Tokyo Tower, from a lobby bar he counts among his favourite spots in the city.The September apartment episode is also a walkthrough of what renting in Japan required of him. His apartment lease runs two years instead of one and came with no appliances: he had to bring his own refrigerator and washing machine. On top of that, he says, there is a thing in Japan called key money: "you pay one month rent to the landlord as a thank you for letting me rent this place," and one month of agent commission to the realtor, so "you got to have at least four months of rent ready."Hui is direct about the friction that preceded it. He describes being, in his words, defeated by a washing machine error code with manuals all in Japanese, and two years of barbershop visits trying to explain a haircut without the language. "Living in Tokyo is the hardest thing anyone can do in their life," he says in that same August episode. "Visiting here is easy and fun, but living here is the most difficult thing ever."The spending is deliberate, he says in the September episode. "Your environment is like the soil you are planted in. If I'm moving across the country, I'm going to want to plant myself in as comfortable soil as possible." His stated philosophy behind the number comes from the book Die with Zero: life is the sum of experiences, and money exists to be converted into them.Hui, 37, was born and raised in Canada and moved to Tokyo alone in October 2023 at 34, after a nine-day visit that March. His first year, he says, nothing was as hard as year one: he knew no one and walked the city alone. The series that documents the rebuild started in September 2025 and releases roughly every two weeks, produced with Tokyo-based editor and videographer Darren Ha. The same shelf that appears in his apartment tour holds the platinum plaque from his years managing the singer Anders, whose 2018 single "Love No More" with Loud Luxury was certified triple platinum in Canada.FIND DEREK HUI YouTube: youtube/@imderekhui Instagram: instagram/everything_derek TikTok: tiktok/@everything_derek Substack: derekhuiABOUT DEREK HUI Derek Hui is a Canadian entrepreneur and creator of Hong Kong descent, born and raised in Canada and living in Tokyo, Japan. He taught himself photography at 21 and spent 12 years behind the camera, founding the Mariner Agency, a Toronto wedding studio that shot more than 400 weddings, 300 of them by Hui himself. From 24 to 31 he managed artists through NSTMGMT, the music management company he built with William Nguyen (Photo Will), funding it with his photography income. He self-funded the development of the singer Anders and worked on the rollout for Loud Luxury and Anders' "Love No More," which was certified triple platinum by Music Canada. He also managed Always Never, The Theorist and Aria Ohlsson, and has founded several e-commerce companies. In 2023, at 34, after a nine-day visit to Tokyo, he left Toronto and moved to Japan that October, documenting the experience on YouTube in a series built on the belief that there is no life later. He publishes the newsletter Life's So Rich at derekhui.MEDIA Derek Hui is available for interview in English from Tokyo (JST). High-resolution images and episode links available on request....

Derek Hui

Derek Hui

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Derek Hui Puts a Number on Year Three in Tokyo: 650,000 Yen a Month and What It Buys News Provided By Derek Hui November 19, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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