MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Congress leaders on Thursday recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's contributions to the country, stating that she sacrificed her life for India's unity and integrity, while expressing confidence that Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a programme organised at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office to mark Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Eshwar Khandre said Indira Gandhi was a leader who sacrificed her life for India's unity and integrity.

He recalled that as the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, she had participated in several struggles, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, from a young age. Her achievements as Prime Minister after Independence were unparalleled, he said.

Khandre said Indira Gandhi introduced several programmes for the welfare of the poor, women and backward sections of society. Through the 20-Point Programme, she worked towards poverty eradication, while bank nationalisation helped extend banking facilities to the poor.

He said the Green Revolution enabled India to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, transforming the country from a situation of poverty and dependence on food imports after Independence.

Referring to India's military achievements, Khandre said political opponents often spoke about surgical strikes, but Indira Gandhi had defeated Pakistan and played a decisive role in the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

He added that Indira Gandhi's foreign policy had earned international recognition and that even today, the poor continued to remember her contributions.

"Indira Gandhi proved that the hand that rocks the cradle can also rule the country," he said.

Khandre said Rahul Gandhi was fighting to protect democracy and that the Gandhi family had dedicated its life to the nation.

He called upon party workers to work towards defeating the BJP in the upcoming local body elections, Legislative Council elections, 2028 Assembly elections and 2029 Lok Sabha elections, and to ensure Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Prime Minister.

KPCC Campaign Committee president Vinay Kumar Sorake said the Congress was remembering a leader who made immense sacrifices for the country.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's vision of eliminating poverty and ensuring equality, Sorake said Gandhi had emphasised that decisions taken by those in power should bring smiles to the faces of the poorest sections of society. He also advocated land rights for tillers and equality for women.

Sorake said Rahul Gandhi had consistently raised issues concerning GST, demonetisation, the census, anti-farmer laws and alleged vote theft. He alleged that the BJP government had conspired to disqualify him from the Lok Sabha and evict him from his official residence overnight.

"Forty-five cases have been registered against him, and he has faced investigations by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate. Despite all this, Rahul Gandhi has continued his fight," he said.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government was attempting to undermine the Constitution through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Sorake said Rahul Gandhi had emerged as a strong national leader through his protests against the exercise.

Expressing confidence in the Congress leader's political future, he said Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister of the country after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee State Chairman H.M. Revanna, KPCC Vice-President Narayanaswamy, former mayor Ramachandrappa and several other party leaders, office-bearers and functionaries were present.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress was the only party consistently working for the welfare of the poor, farmers, workers, women, Dalits, backward classes and minorities, while the BJP was working in the interests of the rich and corporate businesses.

He was speaking at a programme organised in Chikkamagaluru to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi and the assumption of charge by Manjegowda as the new president of the Chikkamagaluru District Congress Committee.

He said improving the lives of the most disadvantaged sections of society remained the Congress's priority and called upon party workers to make it their goal to ensure Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister in 2029.

Making it clear that he would not contest the Lok Sabha elections, Siddaramaiah urged Congress workers to unite and work towards making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Recalling the Congress party's ideology, its contribution to the freedom struggle, the failures of the Union government and the pro-people programmes implemented by the state government, Siddaramaiah said Chikkamagaluru district shared a special and inseparable bond with Indira Gandhi.

The people of Chikkamagaluru would never forget Indira Gandhi, who contested and won from the constituency, he said.

Recalling her association with the district, Siddaramaiah said Indira Gandhi had also attended the wedding ceremony of Motamma in 1978.

He said Indira Gandhi had immense concern for the poor and accorded priority to poverty eradication through initiatives such as the 20-Point Programme and the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Eradicate Poverty).