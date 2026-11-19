MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, Nov 19 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly over remarks made by the State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi about Operation Sindoor, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning his statement and demanding an apology.

The issue triggered heated exchanges and uproar in the State Assembly on Thursday.

On the third day of the Winter session of the state Assembly, Minister Negi reportedly said that during Operation Sindoor, it was India, not Pakistan, that had been left struggling.

He also questioned the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, alleging corruption in the procurement process.

The BJP demanded an apology from Minister Negi on Thursday, but the Minister refused to back down.

Responding to the demand, Minister Negi said that those asking him to apologise should themselves feel ashamed.

Following a demand raised by BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal, a heated debate broke out between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP over allegations of corruption.

The repeated exchanges eventually forced the Speaker Sanjay Rattan to adjourn the House proceedings.

Speaking to the media, Minister Negi defended his statement, saying that the proceedings of the House were fully recorded and that BJP leaders were presenting his remarks out of context.

He alleged that the BJP had deliberately linked his comments to the armed forces to divert attention from the actual issue under discussion and create a fresh controversy.

Reading out his statement made in the Assembly, Minister Negi said he had cited the Rafale fighter jet deal as an example while raising allegations of corruption.

He added that his questions concerned the procurement of Rafale aircraft and their use during Operation Sindoor, and were not intended to question the courage, valour or achievements of the Indian armed forces.

The Minister also accused the BJP of misrepresenting his remarks and attempting to gain political mileage by using the armed forces as a shield.

The BJP staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamsala, accusing Minister Jagat Singh Negi of making objectionable remarks against the Indian Army inside the House.

Addressing the media, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur alleged that a Minister in the Congress government had become completely uncontrollable and was making repeated statements against the armed forces.

LoP Thakur said that Revenue Minister Negi had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and was holding a constitutional office, yet he had made remarks against the country's armed forces.

He alleged that the Minister had previously made similar comments on several occasions.

He said he had raised the issue inside the State Assembly, adding that the Minister's remarks should not form part of the official proceedings of the House.

The LoP alleged that Minister Negi had made baseless accusations of corruption within the Indian Army and also made serious comments regarding Operation Sindoor, which he described as "completely unacceptable".

LoP Thakur also claimed that the Minister continued speaking despite objections from the Opposition, and that the controversial remarks were unfortunately recorded in the Assembly proceedings.

In the protest, the BJP Legislature Party moved an adjournment motion and subsequently staged a walkout from the House.

Issuing a warning, LoP Thakur said that if the Minister did not apologise again over the issue, the Opposition would be compelled to disrupt the proceedings of the state Assembly once more.

He also expressed surprise that Congress leaders were allegedly making such remarks against the Army without facing any response from the party's senior leadership.

Instead of taking action against such leaders, the LoP alleged, the Congress leadership was shielding them.

Questioning the Congress' position, LoP Thakur said the Indian Army's extraordinary valour had made every Indian proud across the world.

He asked what Congress leaders hoped to achieve by making statements that, according to him, were 'anti-national' in nature and could undermine the morale of the armed forces.