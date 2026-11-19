MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) The makers of director Sampath Nandi's explosive period action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Thursday announced that their film would now hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year.

Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the production house that is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the update.

It wrote, "#BHOGI on 27th November - Locked and Loaded. Get ready for a breathtaking action & emotional experience on the big screens. #SharwaSampathBloodFest. Charming Star @ImSharwanand. Mass Director @IamSampathNandi."

It may be recalled that the film was to originally hit screens worldwide on November 12 this year. However, the makers had chosen to postpone the film's release.

At the time of postponing the film, the makers in a statement had said, "Bhogi has been an immensely special project for all of us. Made with great ambition, passion and dedication. Right from the beginning, our vision has been to deliver a memorable theatrical experience that truly lives up to the expectations of our audiences."

They went on to say,"However, due to unforeseen delays, Bhogi stands postponed. We kindly request everyone not to believe or circulate any speculation regarding the film's release. The new release date will be announced soon."

Stating that they sincerely regretted this change in plans and the inconvenience caused, the makers sought the patience, understanding and continued support of audiences as they worked towards bringing Bhogi to the big screen in the best possible way.

They concluded their statement saying,"We promise to make the wait worthwhile."

Now, the makers have announced that the film will release on November 27.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

'Bhogi' stars Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie is to hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.