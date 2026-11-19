MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday demanded that the State government take immediate legal action against a controversial book that has allegedly made remarks disrespectful to 12th-century social reformer Jagajyoti Basavanna and his philosophy, and seize the publication.

In a statement, Vijayendra said Basavanna, who preached the creation of a society free from gender, caste and class discrimination, was the identity of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. His thoughts and the messages conveyed through his life were timeless and he was one of the greatest philosophers the world had ever seen, he said.

"The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community cannot accept any statements or literary works that undermine the dignity and respect of Basavanna," he said.

Referring to the controversial book currently under discussion, Vijayendra alleged that its author, Ravi Hanj, had presented contents in a manner that hurt the dignity of Basavanna and his philosophy.

He demanded that the State government immediately initiate legal action regarding the controversial publication.

Basavanna's timeless philosophy, which conveyed the message of peace to the world through religion, continued to serve as a guiding light for future generations, Vijayendra said.

He also said it was not enough for the State government to merely declare Basavanna a cultural icon. The government must also act in accordance with his thoughts, principles and philosophy.

He urged the government to immediately clarify its stand on the controversy and take steps to seize the controversial book.

It can be noted that the book 'Basava Mantapa – Veerashaiva/Lingayat Satyadarshana' has triggered a major controversy in Karnataka, with Lingayat and Veerashaiva community members strongly objecting to its contents and alleged derogatory remarks against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, on Thursday condemned the publication and warned that the government would take action against those responsible for insulting Basavanna and the community's cultural heritage.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Patil said the author, Ravi Hanj, had allegedly described Basavanna as a robber and murderer, which had deeply hurt the sentiments of people across the state.

"Basavanna is a global personality and is regarded like a father by our community. He is not merely the identity of the Lingayat community but a cultural representative of this land. Lakhs of people, including women, youth and admirers of Basavanna, are hurt by these remarks. There can be differences among us, but when it comes to Basavanna, whether Lingayat or Veerashaiva, we are united. There can be no compromise on Basavanna," he said.

Patil questioned the participation of certain prominent personalities in programmes associated with the book.

He alleged that two days after the book was published and a video related to it was circulated, retired DGP Shankar Bidari attended a programme, applauded the author and delivered a speech. He also criticised Kannada Sahitya Parishat's former president Manu Baligar for reportedly being in favour of Ravi Hanj.

Meanwhile, members of the Basava Samiti staged a protest and burnt copies of the controversial book, demanding a ban on its publication. They also announced that a police complaint would be filed against the author and others concerned.

The protesters said district-level demonstrations would be organised across Karnataka from Friday, demanding action against those responsible for the alleged derogatory references to Basavanna.