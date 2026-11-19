MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Rohini Acharya visited Gopalganj to attend a private event on Thursday, where Rohini Acharya said that RJD's doors will always remain open for former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During the visit, Rohini recalled her childhood memories associated with Phulwariya, her maternal ancestral village, and launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Rohini said she used to spend her summer vacations in Phulwariya, where her maternal uncle, aunt and other relatives still live.

She said she had returned to her maternal ancestral home to relive those memories and stressed that family members should always remain united.

She also expressed her intention to visit her paternal ancestral village.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Bihar, Rohini alleged that he visits the state mainly during election periods, while promises made to the people remain unfulfilled.

She accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to mislead the people of Bihar once again.

Targeting the BJP over its treatment of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, she alleged that the party uses its allies for political gains and sidelines them once they are no longer useful.

Asked about the alleged incident in which Health Minister Nishant Kumar was stopped by security personnel attached to Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Rohini remarked that after his "uncle" Nitish Kumar, it was now his son's turn to face such treatment.

She said neither Nitish Kumar nor Nishant was receiving the respect they deserved.

Reiterating that the RJD's doors were open to Nitish Kumar, she clarified that any decision regarding his possible return to the party would be taken by the RJD leadership.

"The door to my heart will always remain open for Uncle Nitish," she said, while also wishing him good health.

Rohini also expressed displeasure over alleged objectionable remarks made by members of the family of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

She said such language reflected the upbringing and values of those making the remarks.

Praying to Chhathi Maiya to grant them wisdom, she alleged that such people sought to create disturbances and unrest.