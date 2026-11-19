MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) The winter session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the first under the new BJP-led state government, will commence on December 4 and continue until December 14, an Assembly Secretariat insider said on Thursday after the schedule was finalised.

According to Assembly sources, a total of three key Bills are expected to be tabled, debated, and passed during the session, with the ruling dispensation confident of securing majority approval given the current numerical strength in the House.

Among the key legislations slated to be introduced are a Bill proposing enhanced health and office allowances for former legislators and a separate Bill revising the salary structure for sitting MLAs.

In addition, crucial legislation pertaining to the state's health sector will be placed on the floor of the House for discussion and passage.

The move to revise allowances follows recent representations from several former MLAs urging the new administration for a hike, after which the state cabinet deliberated on the matter and mooted a proposal for a modest increase.

As per the tentative itinerary, the House will adjourn for the day after adopting the obituary motion on the opening day, Friday, December 4.

Following the weekend recess on December 5 and 6, proceedings will resume on Monday, December 7.

The House will also observe a recess on December 11 and December 12 before concluding the session on December 14.