MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 19 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said the state was working towards transforming Shillong into a global music capital by shifting its focus from concert-based performances to creating an ecosystem that promotes original music, professional talent and international collaborations.

Addressing musicians, artists and music industry professionals at the India International Music Week (IIMW) at Courtyard by Marriott in Shillong, Sangma said the next phase of the state's music policy would focus on nurturing original compositions and taking local talent to national and international platforms.

"We will not be just a concert capital - we will be a music capital," the Chief Minister said, emphasising that Meghalaya's success would depend on its ability to produce music that influences the global music scene.

Recalling his own experiences as a young musician, Sangma said he and his band members had to independently arrange everything, from sound equipment and travel logistics to designing promotional posters, due to the absence of adequate platforms.

He said those experiences eventually inspired the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), which was launched to provide aspiring musicians with performance opportunities and institutional support.

According to Sangma, MGMP has supported around 8,000 artists, making it one of the largest community-based initiatives for musicians. He said the government was committed to strengthening the music ecosystem through professional studios, music schools, infrastructure development and greater industry partnerships.

Highlighting the importance of professionalism, networking and dedication, he urged international music experts attending the event to mentor young artists from the state. The Chief Minister said the government was pursuing stakeholder-based governance to channelise the energy of young people through music, sports, entrepreneurship, tourism and skill development.

He also announced that Meghalaya was the only Indian state featured in BBC's '20 Places to Visit in 2027' recommendations, alongside destinations such as France, Italy, New Zealand and Madagascar.

The IIMW Shillong programme brings together 250-300 artists, promoters, cultural leaders and music professionals for workshops, discussions and networking. Visiting delegates will also attend the Cherry Blossom Festival on November 20 and 21 to explore Meghalaya's music talent and live-event potential.