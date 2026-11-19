MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the national capital's first Mental Health and Well-being Policy.

In a message on social media platform X, L-G Sandhu said, "A student's growth is measured not just by academic excellence, but also by emotional well-being and inner resilience. Joined @Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, CM @gupta_rekhaJi and Ministers @ashishsood_bjp Ji & @mssirsa Ji at the launch of 'Ehsaas 2026', Delhi's landmark Mental Health & Well-Being Policy initiative."

"Embedding mindfulness, emotional support and holistic well-being in our educational institutions is essential to nurturing a healthier, happier and more resilient generation for a #ViksitBharat," the Lieutenant Governor added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on X said, "Is getting good marks in school the only thing that matters for children? Isn't their happiness, confidence and mental strength just as important? We recognised this need and have made a fresh start for more than 45 lakh students in Delhi today."

"In the dignified presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji, we launched Delhi's first Mental Health & Well-being Policy. Our children will now have access to dedicated counselling, a 24×7 mental health helpline and emotional support when they need it," she added.

"Our goal is to prepare children not just for exams, but for every challenge and opportunity in life. Honorable Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu ji, Cabinet Associates Ashish Sood ji and Manjinder Singh Sirsa ji, and Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal ji were also present on this occasion," she said.

Earlier addressing industry leaders, the Lieutenant Governor said that a globally competitive, inclusive and sustainable National Capital Region (NCR) is vital to accelerating India's growth, an official said on Thursday.

The Lieutenant Governor shared information about the event on X and wrote, "Addressed the ASSOCHAM-organised Delhi Connects 2026 summit today, alongside Minister, GNCTD, @mssirsaJi, industry leaders and experts."

"As PM @narendramodi Ji has emphasised, urban planning will shape the future of our cities. For Delhi-NCR, this calls for seamless regional coordination, world-class infrastructure, tech-driven governance and strong public-private partnerships to build a future-ready capital and advance our journey towards a #ViksitBharat," L-G Sandhu said.