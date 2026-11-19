MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Agreement marks a significant step in Arcera's strategy to strengthen its cardiometabolic franchise and broaden its portfolio of innovative medicines across international markets. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – November, 2026 – Arcera Life Sciences (“Arcera”), an international life sciences company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Innogen Pharmaceuticals (“Innogen”) (HKEX: 2591), a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic diseases, today announced an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement for Efsubaglutide Alfa, a GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy across key international markets, including the UAE.

The agreement brings together Innogen's expertise in metabolic diseases with Arcera's regulatory, market access and commercial capabilities, establishing cardiometabolic disease as a core pillar of Arcera's portfolio. It also reflects Arcera's ambition to be a partner of choice for bringing differentiated innovative medicines to patients in international markets.

Under the agreement, Arcera will be responsible for regulatory activities, market access and commercialization of the therapy across agreed territories spanning selected countries in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Innogen will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales of the product in the licensed territories.

Cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes, represent a substantial and growing healthcare burden globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 589 million adults worldwide are living with diabetes, a number projected to reach 853 million by 2050. This partnership between Arcera and Innogen is a step toward wider access to advanced metabolic therapies.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of therapy used in the management of type 2 diabetes and, increasingly, obesity. In 2025, the World Health Organization added GLP-1 therapies to its Model List of Essential Medicines and issued a global guideline on their use in treating obesity, a condition affecting more than one billion people worldwide. For Arcera, the agreement strengthens its presence in this therapy area and creates a platform for further growth in cardiometabolic medicine across its international markets.

Efsubaglutide Alfa is a fusion protein comprising a human GLP-1 analogue and an IgG Fc fragment, with a half-life of up to 280 hours across different studies. Clinical studies showed HbA1c reductions of approximately 2.2 percentage points at Week 24. Clinical studies in Chinese adults with overweight or obesity showed that 18 weeks of treatment achieved average weight reductions of 10.6% with once-weekly (QW) dosing and 9.7% with once-every-two-weeks (Q2W) dosing.

The study also observed improvements in body-composition. The muscle-to-fat ratio increased by up to 45.3% from baseline with QW dosing, with weight loss driven predominantly by a reduction in fat mass, indicating fat reduction with relative preservation of muscle. Liver fat content was reduced by up to 51.8% with QW dosing. The incidence of gastrointestinal adverse events was low relative to other GLP-1 receptor agonists (based on cross-trial comparisons), no participants discontinued treatment due to adverse events during an 18-week treatment period, and the treatment was well tolerated. Innogen has also completed a Phase II clinical trial in adults with overweight or obesity in Australia, evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-monthly (Q4W) dosing. The study generated further clinical evidence to support the product's future global registration and commercialization.

Isabel Afonso, Chief Executive Officer of Arcera Life Sciences, said:“Cardiometabolic diseases remain among the most pressing healthcare challenges in the markets we serve. Our agreement with Innogen accelerates the bridge we are building between China and our international markets to bring innovative medicines to more patients and strengthen our cardiometabolic portfolio. By combining our partners' scientific capabilities with Arcera's regulatory expertise, market access and overall commercial reach, we aim to turn innovation into meaningful impact for people living with chronic disease.”

Dr. Qinghua Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innogen Pharmaceuticals, said:“We are delighted to establish this collaboration with Arcera, which represents an important step in Innogen's international expansion. We believe that combining world-class science with entrepreneurial innovation is key to improving patient care. Innogen's mission is to provide best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for people living with diabetes, obesity and other metabolic diseases worldwide. Our collaboration with Arcera is an important step toward this vision. By combining Innogen's scientific innovation with Arcera's strengths in international regulatory affairs and commercialization, we aim to broaden access to differentiated therapies and ultimately improve the quality of life of patients around the world.”

The transaction is subject to the customary regulatory and operational requirements applicable in the relevant territories. Commercialization will begin following receipt of the required local regulatory approvals.

About Arcera Life Sciences:

Arcera Life Sciences is an international life sciences company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Arcera brings innovative and proven medicines to patients in over 100 countries worldwide, with operations spanning Africa, Eurasia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Arcera commercializes medicines and healthcare products across multiple therapeutic areas, supported by manufacturing and packaging capabilities in eight countries. To expand access to innovative therapies, Arcera partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, ensuring supply resilience and quality standards. Its portfolio comprises over 2,000 product presentations marketed under 300+ brands in more than 60 direct markets. To learn more about Arcera, visit .

About Innogen Pharmaceuticals:

Founded in 2014, Innogen Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2591) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and industrialization of innovative medicines for metabolic diseases. The Company has a wholly self-developed pipeline covering indications including type 2 diabetes (T2D), type 1 diabetes (T1D), obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and Alzheimer's disease (AD), supported by global intellectual property rights and a global patent portfolio. Its core product, Efsubaglutide Alfa, is a next-generation, human-derived, ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist developed in-house. It has been approved for the treatment of T2D in mainland China and Macao, China, and has been included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (2025 Version). Development of the product received support under China's 13th Five-Year Plan Major New Drug Innovation program. It has also received the First Prize of the Science and Technology Award of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association and the First Prize of the Science and Technology Award of the Shanghai Pharmaceutical Association. Innogen has entered the stage of global development and regulatory registration, and its manufacturing facilities have obtained PIC/S GMP certification. The Company is committed to providing better treatment options for patients worldwide.