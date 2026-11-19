MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said hosting the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time was a golden moment for Madhya Pradesh, as the state welcomed six Asian teams for the 10-day international competition at a newly established sports complex in Bhopal.

Yadav inaugurated the tournament at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda village. The competition will continue until November 28, with India taking on Malaysia in the opening match.

"Today is a golden day for sports in Madhya Pradesh. Hosting this international championship in the state for the first time is a matter of pride for players, hockey lovers and the people of the state," Yadav said while addressing the inaugural ceremony.

He said the hockey stadium and the entire sports complex had been developed with international-level facilities to host major sporting events.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for creating a positive environment for sports in the country.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a positive environment for sports is being created in the country, and hockey is once again returning towards its golden era," he said.

Before the opening match, Yadav interacted with players from the Indian and Malaysian teams, encouraged them and wished them success.

He also unveiled the official jersey of the Indian team. The tournament is being organised in Madhya Pradesh for the first time and brings six national teams together in Bhopal for the continental competition.

Yadav wished all participating teams success and expressed hope that the players would perform to the best of their abilities.

He said Madhya Pradesh would welcome the visiting teams in keeping with its tradition of hospitality and expressed confidence that players from the state would also deliver good performances and bring recognition to the country and the state.

The six participating countries are India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. The championship will conclude on November 28.