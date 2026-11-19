MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Nov 19 (IANS) Too many no-balls and dropped catches cost Bangladesh in the first Test against South Africa, said captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after his side's nine-wicket defeat here on Thursday. Bangladesh became only the second touring side to lose a Test in South Africa after scoring 400 in the first innings.

“We could have seen a different result if we had done well in those areas. I think when you play against the world's best team, you cannot make too many mistakes. So, too many no-balls (and) dropped catches cost us this match,” Shanto was quoted as saying by Cricinfo on Thursday.

South Africa replied with 557 and, trailing by 157 runs, Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 on the final day, with Simon Harmer taking six wickets and Kagiso Rabada picking three scalps.

“Usually, scores are between 180-220 in the second half of Tests in these conditions. Honestly, I am not too worried by our performance in the second innings. I think we made mistakes in bowling and fielding after getting to 400 runs in the first innings,” added Shanto.

Tanzid Hasan's fifty rescued Bangladesh from 22/3, before Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das hit centuries.“I think the courageous thing to do was to win the toss and bat first. I don't remember the last time we made such a decision in conditions like this. So we don't really have a problem of courage. I know that we didn't start well with the bat. We lost a few wickets at the top of the order.

“These things can happen in these conditions. But the way Hridoy (and) Litton batted, I am really happy. Even Tanzid. So this is one thing we're always looking forward (to) - coming overseas and scoring big runs as a team. So this is a big plus, and I'm very happy (with) the way everyone batted,” he added.

Shanto also backed senior batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque to come good after a tough match.“Mushfiq bhai did very well in this WTC cycle. He is averaging 44 (50.07).“It is not just his batting. His experience is very important on and off the field. I have no doubts about Mushfiq bhai. I am sure he will come back strongly.

“Mominul bhai is strong mentally; I am sure he will bounce back quickly. I think we have to be positive in the batting. We cannot just hold all day, looking for the runs. And I think with the new ball, it's quite difficult. If we survive the new ball, after that it will be a little bit easier to bat,” he concluded.