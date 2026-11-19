MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via high-speed, power-efficient 5G/Wi-Fi modules, compact upgradeable designs, portfolio expansion, and distribution partnerships that improve reach and availability.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Personal Computer Cards and Modems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal computer cards and modems market is experiencing strong growth as consumers and enterprises seek faster, more reliable connectivity across laptops, desktop computers and connected devices. The market is projected to increase from $7.09 billion in 2025 to $7.47 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Historical expansion has been supported by widespread broadband adoption, increased use of laptops and personal computers, growing enterprise networking requirements, demand for portable connectivity solutions and the transition from dial-up services to broadband networks.

Continued investment in advanced communications infrastructure is expected to support the market's expansion over the coming years. The personal computer cards and modems market is forecast to reach $9.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Key growth factors include the expanding Internet of Things ecosystem, rising demand for high-speed wireless connectivity, increased adoption of edge computing devices, the prevalence of hybrid work environments and ongoing deployment of 5G and private network infrastructure.

Major personal computer connectivity trends include the integration of 5G and advanced cellular modems, adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity modules, expansion of USB-based plug-and-play networking products and growing use of embedded IoT communication modules. Wireless network interface cards are also evolving to support edge-enabled systems that require efficient data transmission, low latency and dependable access to cloud-based platforms. These developments are creating opportunities for manufacturers to deliver compact, high-performance products for consumer, commercial and industrial applications.

Rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity remains a key driver of personal computer cards and modems market growth. Video streaming, cloud computing, online gaming, remote work and video conferencing are increasing network capacity requirements, encouraging upgrades to computers, modems and wireless networking components. Personal computer cards and modems help facilitate rapid data processing and transmission between devices and networks, supporting access to bandwidth-intensive digital services. In November 2025, UK telecommunications regulator Ofcom reported that gigabit-capable broadband coverage had reached 87% of residential premises, compared with 83% in 2024. The continued expansion of high-capacity broadband networks is expected to stimulate demand for compatible connectivity hardware.

Product innovation is increasingly centered on faster data transmission, lower power consumption, compact design and improved device performance. In January 2024, Micron Technology introduced its LPCAMM2 memory module for laptops. Based on LPDDR5X DRAM technology, the product provides higher transfer speeds, improved energy efficiency and a smaller footprint than traditional SODIMM modules. It also supports modularity and upgradeability, giving computer manufacturers greater flexibility when designing next-generation laptops and AI-enabled personal computing systems. Advances of this kind can improve battery life, optimize internal device space and support demanding computing workloads.

Strategic partnerships are also helping technology distributors broaden product availability and strengthen regional market coverage. In June 2025, UK-based CMS Distribution Limited entered a strategic partnership with Lexar Co., Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The collaboration is intended to expand CMS Distribution's memory and storage portfolio across the UK and Europe while improving access to high-performance memory cards, USB flash drives, solid-state drives and related storage products through its established distribution network.

North America was the largest region in the personal computer cards and modems market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Memory Cards; Modems; Network Interface Cards; Embedded Communication Modules; Other Product Types

2) By Form Factor: Internal; External; Removable (PC Card Slot); Integrated (Motherboard-Level)

3) By Technology: Wired Communication Technology; Wireless Communication Technology; Broadband Technology; Cellular Technology; Other Technologies

4) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

5) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Education; Government

Subsegments:

1) By Memory Cards: SD Cards; MicroSD Cards; CompactFlash Cards; Memory Stick Cards; SmartMedia Cards

2) By Modems: Dial-Up Modems; Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Modems; Cable Modems; Cellular Modems; Satellite Modems

3) By Network Interface Cards: Ethernet Network Interface Cards (NICs); Wireless Network Interface Cards (NICs) (Wi-Fi Cards); Fiber Optic Network Interface Cards (NICs); Token Ring Network Interface Cards (NICs)

4) By Embedded Communication Modules: Wi-Fi Modules; Bluetooth Modules; Cellular Modules (LTE/5G); GNSS Modules; Zigbee Modules

5) By Other Product Types: USB Adapters; Dongles; Repeaters And Extenders; Media Converters; Hubs And Bridges

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Personal Computer Cards and Modems market report include:



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Telit Cinterion Deutschland GmbH

Hitron Technologies Inc.

Inseego Corp.

D-Link Corporation

Lantronix Inc.

TRENDnet Inc.

Option NV

Raveon Technologies Corporation

Radicom Research Inc.

Multi-Tech Systems Inc.

Gateworks Corporation

Bausch Datacom NV Nimbus Technologies Private Limited

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