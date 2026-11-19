MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New agreement builds on several years of collaboration, expanding the strategic partnership across new markets, industries and digital experiences







VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PressReader and The New York Times today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, extending their existing agreement to 2031 and significantly broadening its scope. The new agreement builds on several years of fruitful collaboration and gives PressReader the ability to represent more of The New York Times's offerings across additional markets and sectors.

As part of the new agreement, PressReader will now be able to offer the complete New York Times digital experience, including News, Games, Cooking, Shows, Wirecutter and The Athletic, to public libraries outside the United States.

This expansion of the partnership combines The New York Times's globally recognized journalism and portfolio of lifestyle products with PressReader's ability to reach audiences around the world. Through its global network of institutional partners, including libraries, travel organizations, and corporations, PressReader is uniquely positioned to connect The New York Times's offerings with readers that are difficult to reach through traditional direct subscription channels.

“Our collaboration with PressReader has been a valuable channel to bring our independent reporting to readers across hotels, airlines, aviation and marine industries and beyond,” said Andy Wright, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Institutional Subscriptions at The New York Times, "we're excited to expand this strategic partnership and help The New York Times reach an even broader global audience as it continues working toward its goal of reaching at least 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027."

The New York Times Replica Edition will remain available in PressReader's digital catalog alongside thousands of other quality publications from around the world. PressReader will also continue to distribute New York Times News-only digital access across several industries globally.

“We exist to create the most compelling ways to discover and consume quality content,” said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader.“Our strategic partnership with The New York Times, a global leader in quality journalism and diverse storytelling, speaks volumes to our commitment and ability to deliver on that mission. From libraries and healthcare organizations to hotels, airlines and corporate environments, we're enabling more readers to access The New York Times's quality content in the format and experience that best meets their needs.”

At the heart of the collaboration is a shared ambition to make credible journalism and engaging digital experiences easier to discover and access for audiences around the world. By extending their relationship, PressReader and The New York Times are creating more opportunities for readers to connect with quality, trusted content that informs, inspires and reflects their interests.

About PressReader

PressReader delivers the world's best journalism, storytelling and entertainment from around the globe in an engaging digital experience.

Since 1999, the company has pioneered digital content curation and distribution. Today, PressReader partners with more than 1,500 of the world's top publishers to provide over 8,400 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries and in 60 languages. The platform also includes a collection of over 275,000 eBooks and a selection of puzzles and games. Through partnerships with more than 12,000 organizations worldwide, including libraries, hotels, airlines, cruise ships and healthcare facilities, PressReader helps people discover quality information and engaging content, wherever they are. Individual subscriptions are also available, giving readers unlimited access from anywhere.

To learn more, visit:

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With 13.8 million subscribers across a diverse array of print and digital products - from news to Cooking to Games to The Athletic - The New York Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact For more information contact...