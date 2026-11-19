MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lifetime achievement recognition celebrates Stottlemyer's visionary leadership and longstanding commitment to Virginia communities

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced that Virginia Business has selected Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer as a 2026 Virginia Icon Honors Award recipient.

The Virginia Icon Honors Awards recognize the lifetime achievements of Virginia leaders in business, government, and higher education whose records of success, visionary leadership, and commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact on their organizations and communities while inspiring future generations.

"This recognition is a reflection of the colleagues and leaders I have worked with and learned from throughout my career, including the people at Acentra Health," said Stottlemyer. "I am grateful to work alongside talented team members, clients, and partners who are committed to improving health outcomes and strengthening the communities we serve."

Since 2018, Stottlemyer has led Acentra Health through significant growth and transformation, including this year's acquisition of FEI Systems. Under his leadership, Acentra Health has continued to expand its capabilities as a trusted healthcare technology solutions and services company.

"Todd has led a number of organizations through significant change and growth. He is a true servant leader with a magic combination of vision, courage, and execution that has been critical to Acentra Health's success," said Donna Morea, Chair of the Acentra Health Board of Directors.“He is also deeply committed to serving his community, and his integrity, leadership, and impact make him exceptionally deserving of this Icon Honors Award.”

Stottlemyer's leadership and community engagement extend well beyond Acentra Health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he rallied Northern Virginia technology executives to raise more than $1 million for No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger. He has also served in leadership roles with organizations including the William & Mary Board of Visitors, GO Virginia, the Northern Virginia Technology Council, and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the board of Share Our Strength and chairs the board of Serco North America. In 2026, he was appointed by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to the Governor's Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of William & Mary and a cum laude graduate of Georgetown University Law, Stottlemyer is a member of the Virginia State Bar who has held executive leadership positions across the technology, business, and health care sectors.

Stottlemyer's Icon Honors Award adds to a recent list of recognitions that includes being named to the Virginia Business 2026-27 Virginia Power 500 List for the fifth consecutive year. He was also named to the Washington Business Journal's 2026 inaugural Power 250 list, featured by Washington Exec as a Top Industry Exec to Watch in 2026, and was recognized as a 2025 Washington Business Hall of Fame laureate.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside such accomplished fellow Virginia leaders," Stottlemyer said.“This Icon Honors Award reinforces the importance of servant leadership, community engagement, and helping organizations and people achieve their full potential. I am proud to call Virginia home and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the commonwealth's continued growth and success.”

Stottlemyer is among 35 Virginia leaders who recently received their Icon Honors Awards at a Nov. 13 event at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond.

“Virginia Business is proud to recognize this year's Icon Honorees.” said Richard Foster, associate publisher of Virginia Business.“These individuals have demonstrated visionary leadership, remarkable accomplishments, and an enduring commitment to excellence. Their influence has not only strengthened their organizations but has also inspired generations, leaving a legacy that will guide Virginia for years to come.”

Winners will also be recognized in the June issue of Virginia Business and online at VirginiaBusiness.com.

View the full list of 2026 Icon Award Honorees on the Virginia Business website.

About Virginia Business

Virginia Business is the only publication in Virginia dedicated to covering economic activity in every sector and region of the commonwealth. The magazine has established a reputation as a must-read for those who want to stay abreast of commercial events in Virginia and attracts a diverse group of readers, including business leaders who hold managerial and financial positions and fill a host of C-suite positions. Virginia Business hosts several annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities and facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Virginia Business is part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States. For more information, visit VirginiaBusiness.com.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

...

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: