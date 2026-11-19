MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FreshBooks Joins OpenAI's ChatGPT for Accounting, the Biggest AI Launch for Small Business Owners

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks has teamed up with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT for Accounting to life. This is a new destination that brings AI innovation to small business owners who are learning the financial side of their business and increasingly turning to AI to help. The momentum and opportunity around AI is driving small business tech adoption, which has climbed from 56% to 86% in just two years. FreshBooks is meeting business owners in these AI tools, putting real answers about their financial books directly into chat conversations and making it easier for owners to run their business.

“ChatGPT is one of the leading AI tools FreshBooks customers already rely on,” says Shaheen Javadizadeh, CEO at FreshBooks.“With this plugin, owners can ask about their business in their own words and get answers based on their real numbers, so they stay on top of their finances all year instead of catching up at tax time.”

The FreshBooks-ChatGPT connection is read-only. It can retrieve live data to answer questions, but it cannot change anything in a FreshBooks account, so owners retain control and FreshBooks remains the single source of truth.

Through the plugin, owners can ask ChatGPT direct questions such as: Which expenses are still missing receipts before I close the books? Which invoices are overdue, and who needs a reminder? Have I collected and paid the right amount of sales tax this period, and does it tie out?

“Accountants have great tools in this launch, and we're making sure business owners have ones too,” continues Javadizadeh.“When owners understand their numbers, they make better decisions. Our mission is to make running a business easy, and meeting owners in the AI tools they use empowers them to build the business they envisioned.”

Learn more at AI at FreshBooks and add the FreshBooks plugin today.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a leader in small business management software, purpose-built to help service business owners simplify the financial complexity of running their business, from invoicing to cash flow, by bringing together the tools they need to manage finances, save time, and stay organized. FreshBooks supports small business owners around the world as a partner at every stage of growth. Follow FreshBooks on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

CONTACT: Sajni Lightfoot FreshBooks... Kristina LeBlanc Notably PR...