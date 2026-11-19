MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with integrated 5G SoC dongles: cut hardware costs, add eSIM/vSIM and custom apps, support global bands, and target industrial, healthcare and mobile broadband uses.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Cards and USB Dongles Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data cards and USB dongles market is set for steady growth as consumers and businesses seek flexible, high-speed internet connectivity. The market is projected to increase from $19.5 billion in 2025 to $20.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $23.84 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by limited fixed broadband availability, increasing smartphone and laptop adoption, the expansion of 3G and 4G networks, greater use of remote working models, and rising demand for mobile internet access. Data cards and USB dongles have remained important connectivity tools for users who require portable broadband access without relying on fixed network infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the rollout of 5G networks is expected to be a key driver of the data cards and USB dongles market. Additional growth factors include demand for mobile-first workforce solutions, increased Internet of Things and machine-to-machine connectivity, the expansion of digital nomad lifestyles, and the need for adaptable internet access devices. Major market trends include the adoption of 5G-enabled mobile broadband, growth in plug-and-play connectivity products, stronger enterprise demand for mobile workforce solutions, and wider availability of affordable data cards and dongles.

Rapid growth in mobile data consumption is accelerating investment in 5G infrastructure. Demand for high-speed video streaming, cloud services, digital content, and connected applications is increasing the need for faster and more efficient wireless networks. Data cards and USB dongles contribute to this transition by allowing compatible devices to access advanced mobile networks, helping extend high-speed connectivity across consumer, commercial, and industrial environments.

According to 5G Americas, global 4G LTE and 5G fixed wireless access connections reached 78.14 million by the third quarter of 2025, reflecting year-over-year growth of 27%. As of November 15, 2025, 379 commercial 5G networks were operating worldwide, including 17 in North America, alongside 707 LTE networks globally. Continued network deployment is expected to strengthen demand for portable devices that provide reliable access to high-speed cellular services.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are developing integrated 5G system-on-chip dongles that combine connectivity, processing, operating system functionality, and support for advanced applications. These solutions are designed to improve performance, reduce hardware complexity, lower costs, and simplify deployment across international markets.

In March 2026, Fibocom Wireless Inc. introduced a 5G system-on-chip dongle solution featuring Android-based functionality and eSIM and vSIM capabilities. Powered by an octa-core CPU and advanced GPU, the solution supports download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps. It also enables customizable applications, including virtual private networks and remote device management, while supporting global frequency bands. Potential applications include industrial backup connectivity, remote healthcare, mobile broadband, and enterprise network management.

Strategic acquisitions are further supporting market development. In January 2023, Semtech Corporation acquired Sierra Wireless Inc. for $1.2 billion. The transaction combined Semtech's low-power LoRa connectivity capabilities with Sierra Wireless's cellular technologies, modules, gateways, cloud connectivity services, data cards, and USB dongles. The acquisition was intended to create a broader cloud-to-chip Internet of Things platform and strengthen Semtech's position in connected-device markets.

North America was the largest regional market for data cards and USB dongles in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: USB Modems Or Dongles; Data Cards; Wireless Adapters; Portable Broadband Devices

2) By Network Technology: 3G; 4G Or LTE; 5G

3) By Distribution Channel: Telecom Operators (MNOs); Online Or E-commerce; Retail Or Specialty Stores; Direct Sales (B2B)

4) By Application: Personal Internet Access; Business Connectivity; IoT And Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication; Backup Connectivity

5) By End-User: Individual Or Consumer Users; Enterprises Or Corporate Users; Government And Public Sector

Subsegments:

1) By USB Modems Or Dongles, By Type: Standard USB Dongles; High Speed USB Dongles; Plug And Play USB Dongles; Multi Band USB Dongles; Compact USB Dongles

2) By Data Cards, By Type: PC Card Data Cards; Express Card Data Cards; Smart Card Data Cards; Embedded Data Cards; External Data Cards

3) By Wireless Adapters, By Type: USB Wireless Adapters; PCI Wireless Adapters; PCI Express Wireless Adapters; Desktop Wireless Adapters; Laptop Wireless Adapters

4) By Portable Broadband Devices, By Type: Mobile Hotspot Devices; Pocket WiFi Devices; Travel Broadband Routers; Battery Powered Broadband Devices; Multi User Broadband Devices

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Data Cards and USB Dongles market report include:



Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

D-Link Corporation

Belkin International Inc.

Ubiquiti Inc.

Zyxel Communications Corp.

Tenda Technology Inc.

Linksys Holdings Inc.

TRENDnet Inc.

Edimax Technology Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Telit Cinterion

u-blox AG

Digi International Inc. NetComm Wireless Limited

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