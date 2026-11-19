Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless health and fitness devices market reached 481.1 million units in 2024 and is projected to expand to 918.6 million units by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. Market growth is supported by rising consumer interest in preventive healthcare, continuous health monitoring, connected fitness, and personalized wellness solutions.

The market report provides comprehensive analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, product innovation, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also examines the latest global tariff developments and their potential effects on wireless health and fitness device supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs, and geographic market alignment.

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Fitness trackers, smartwatches, wireless scales, heart rate monitors, wearable electrocardiogram devices, and remote patient monitoring products are becoming increasingly important across consumer fitness and professional healthcare. These products collect real-time information on activity levels, sleep, heart rate, calories burned, exercise performance, and other health indicators. Connectivity with smartphones, computers, applications, and cloud platforms enables users and healthcare providers to maintain records, monitor progress, and identify meaningful changes over time.

Technological advances continue to improve device accuracy, functionality, connectivity, and usability. Accelerometers, gyroscopes, optical heart rate monitors, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support increasingly sophisticated monitoring capabilities. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also enabling more personalized recommendations, predictive analysis, and automated alerts. At the same time, improved product design, longer battery life, and broader app integration are helping manufacturers increase consumer engagement.

Demand is further strengthened by the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions. An aging global population, widespread smartphone adoption, increased awareness of preventive care, and expanding digital health infrastructure are accelerating the use of connected monitoring solutions. Continued interest in managing health outside traditional clinical settings is also supporting adoption among consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, and wellness providers.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Product types: Sports and fitness devices, remote health monitoring devices, and professional healthcare devices.

Applications: Monitoring and diagnosis.

Monitoring segment: Forecast to reach 722 million units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Diagnosis segment: Expected to advance at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

United States: Estimated at 197.8 million units in 2024. China: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% and reach 101.7 million units by 2030.

The geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates 118 companies operating in the wireless health and fitness devices market. Featured participants include Apple Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Adidas AG, A&D Company Limited, Beurer GmbH, ARKRAY Inc., Acer UK Ltd., Bosch Group, 2mpower Health Management Services Pvt. Ltd., 4iiii Innovations Inc., Atlas Wearables Inc., Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., and Bright Health Care (Health Sense).

Competitive intelligence includes updated 2025 global market share estimates, geographic presence, brand positioning, and assessments of leading, active, niche, and smaller market participants. The analysis also reviews product development, emerging technologies, strategic priorities, and potential revenue opportunities across major applications and regions.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

This edition incorporates tariff negotiations and trade developments across more than 180 countries. It assesses supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges, production realignment, and the implications of renewed trade tensions, including updated analysis of Trump-era tariffs. Forecasts through 2030 have been revised to reflect tariff exposure, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization, supported by historical analysis from 2015 through 2023.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technological innovation, competitive developments, regulatory influences, trade conditions, demographic trends, and changing healthcare priorities. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts provides strategic context for market shifts and helps identify emerging opportunities in connected fitness, remote monitoring, preventive care, and professional healthcare applications.

Report Benefits



Independent market forecasts and annual sales analysis through 2030.

Detailed assessment of major product, application, and geographic segments.

Analysis of market drivers, constraints, competitive positioning, and future trends.

Actionable intelligence to support investment, product development, market entry, and revenue planning.

Company profiles and coverage of leading global wireless health and fitness device manufacturers. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to important market developments.

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