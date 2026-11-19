Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wired Interface Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wired interface market is experiencing strong growth as businesses and consumers increase their reliance on reliable, secure, and high-speed connectivity. The market is projected to grow from $21.64 billion in 2025 to $23.77 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

Historic market expansion has been supported by continued investment in computer networking infrastructure, growing demand for dependable data transfer, expansion of the telecommunications industry, advances in interface standards, and widespread adoption of consumer electronics. Wired interfaces remain essential across data centers, telecommunications networks, industrial environments, automotive systems, computing devices, and professional audio and video applications.

The wired interface market is expected to reach $34.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1%. Forecast growth will be driven by rising demand for high-bandwidth applications, increasing deployment of industrial automation systems, investment in smart infrastructure projects, expansion of electric vehicle connectivity systems, and the need for secure, stable, and low-latency data transmission.

Key wired interface market trends include the growing adoption of high-speed data transmission technologies, fiber-optic connectivity solutions, compact multifunctional connectors, and rugged industrial-grade interfaces. Manufacturers are also prioritizing energy-efficient communication systems capable of delivering reduced latency, improved durability, and reliable performance in demanding operating environments.

Demand for faster data transmission is a major factor shaping the market outlook. Organizations require rapid access to increasingly large datasets to support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital entertainment, remote collaboration, industrial operations, and other data-intensive activities. Wired interfaces provide direct and stable device connections, helping minimize interference and signal loss while supporting higher bandwidth and consistent data transfer performance.

Global connectivity trends reinforce this demand. According to Ookla, the median global 5G download speed increased by 20% in the third quarter of 2023, reaching 203.04 megabits per second compared with 168.27 megabits per second in the same quarter of 2022. Although this benchmark reflects wireless network performance, the increase highlights broader expectations for faster connectivity and the supporting wired infrastructure required across networks, computing platforms, and data centers.

Product innovation is another important wired interface market growth strategy. Connectivity technology providers are developing solutions that combine faster data transfer, higher power delivery, simplified installation, lower signal loss, and enhanced durability. In October 2025, Neutrik AG launched the NAUSBC 5G FL USB Type-C chassis connector. The rugged, panel-mount product features an integrated rear fly-lead patch cable, full-duplex data transfer of up to five gigabits per second, and power delivery of up to 100 watts through USB Power Delivery 3.1. It also incorporates flame-retardant, halogen-free materials and supports standard USB-C patch cables for professional and embedded system applications.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening capabilities in advanced optical and electrical connectivity. In October 2025, Ciena Corporation acquired Nubis Communications Inc. for $270 million. The transaction is intended to expand Ciena's inside-data-center connectivity portfolio and enhance its expertise in high-performance optical and electrical interconnect technologies. The acquisition adds capabilities in co-packaged optics and active electrical copper cables, supporting hyperscale data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and high-speed computing environments.

North America led the wired interface market in 2025, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, major data center investment, and strong adoption of high-performance networking technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Interface Type: Ethernet; Universal Serial Bus; High Definition Multimedia Interface; Serial Communication

2) By Connectivity Standard: Wired Ethernet; Coaxial Cable; Twisted Pair; Fiber Optic

3) By Application: Automotive; Consumer Electronics; Industrial Automation; Telecommunications

4) By End Use: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Ethernet: Fast Ethernet; Gigabit Ethernet; Ten Gigabit Ethernet; Power Over Ethernet; Industrial Ethernet

2) By Universal Serial Bus: Low Speed Interface; Full Speed Interface; High Speed Interface; Super Speed Interface; Super Speed Plus Interface

3) By High Definition Multimedia Interface: Standard Interface; Mini Interface; Micro Interface; Automotive Interface

4) By Serial Communication: Synchronous Communication; Asynchronous Communication; Half Duplex Communication; Full Duplex Communication; Multi Drop Communication

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

