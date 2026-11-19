Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Surgical Robotics Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous surgical robotics market is positioned for sustained expansion as healthcare providers increase investment in artificial intelligence, robotic-assisted surgery and digital operating room technologies. The market reached approximately $2.6 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% to reach $5.1 billion by 2030. From 2030 to 2035, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13.6%, reaching $9.64 billion.

Historic market growth was supported by the expansion of advanced hospital infrastructure, rising demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, an increasing volume of surgical procedures worldwide and government funding for healthcare robotics and artificial intelligence programs. However, the high acquisition cost of robotic surgical systems and budget constraints within public hospitals limited adoption in some markets.

Future growth in the autonomous surgical robotics market will be driven by the development of smart operating rooms, increasing investment in digital surgery technologies, wider adoption of robotic-assisted procedures and the rising global burden of chronic diseases. Healthcare organizations are expected to prioritize surgical platforms that improve procedural consistency, support clinical decision-making and enable greater precision across complex operations.

Potential market constraints include a shortage of surgeons trained in robotic procedures, high maintenance and service expenses, and supply-chain pressures associated with trade disputes and tariffs. These challenges may affect purchasing decisions, particularly among smaller hospitals and healthcare systems operating under restricted capital budgets.

Key autonomous surgical robotics market trends include the integration of artificial intelligence and autonomous intelligence, connected robotic systems, smart mobility, Internet of Things technologies and intelligent healthcare infrastructure. Cloud computing, big data analytics, cybersecurity, biotechnology, genomics and precision medicine are also influencing product development. The convergence of these technologies is expected to support advanced surgical planning, real-time data analysis and increasingly connected operating environments.

By type, the market is segmented into interventional surgical robots, assisted surgical robots, minimally invasive surgical robots and other systems. Minimally invasive surgical robots represented the largest type segment in 2025, accounting for 45.2% of the market, or approximately $1.17 billion. This segment is also projected to record the fastest growth between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 15.3% as healthcare providers seek technologies that support smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays and improved procedural workflows.

By application, the autonomous surgical robotics market includes urology surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiology surgery, neurology surgery and other surgical applications. Orthopedic surgery was the largest application segment in 2025, generating approximately $845.6 million and accounting for 32.4% of the total market. It is expected to remain the fastest-growing application through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 15.7%, supported by demand for precision-driven joint, spine and musculoskeletal procedures.

By end user, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals dominated the market in 2025, accounting for 70.1% of global revenue, or approximately $1.82 billion. Their leading position reflects access to capital investment, specialized surgical teams and infrastructure for advanced robotic systems. Ambulatory surgery centers are forecast to be the fastest-growing end-user segment from 2025 to 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15% as robotic technologies become more accessible across outpatient surgical settings.

North America was the largest regional autonomous surgical robotics market in 2025, accounting for 37.5% of global revenue, or approximately $978.7 million. Asia-Pacific ranked second, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market through 2030, with a CAGR of 17.7%, while South America is expected to grow at 13.9%. Eastern Europe and Western Europe are projected to expand at CAGRs of 13.6% and 13.3%, respectively. The report evaluates market performance across North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including major economies within each region.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Interventional Surgical Robots; Assisted Surgical Robots; Minimally Invasive Surgical Robots; Other Types

2) By Application: Urology Surgery; Orthopedic Surgery; Cardiology Surgery; Neurology Surgery; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgery Centers; Other End-Users

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; autonomous surgical robotics indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

