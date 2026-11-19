Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Tactical Communications Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military tactical communications market is experiencing strong growth as defense organizations invest in secure, resilient, and interoperable communication capabilities. The market is projected to increase from $23.7 billion in 2025 to $25.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This expansion reflects the continued modernization of military command-and-control infrastructure, the transition from analog to digital radio systems, the wider use of satellite-based military communications, and the adoption of network-centric warfare strategies.

Looking ahead, the military tactical communications market is forecast to reach $32.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Market growth is expected to be supported by AI-driven battlefield communication optimization, expanding low Earth orbit satellite communication networks, increased investment in multi-domain operational readiness, quantum-resistant encryption, and the integration of communications technology with autonomous defense systems.

Key military tactical communications market trends include secure interoperability across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains. Defense forces are also prioritizing anti-jamming systems, electronic warfare-resistant communications, low-latency battlefield data networks, ruggedized portable terminals, and encrypted voice, video, and data transmission. These capabilities are increasingly important for maintaining operational continuity in contested environments where conventional networks may be disrupted or compromised.

Rising geopolitical tensions are a major factor driving demand for advanced military communication systems. Intensifying regional power competition, expanding military capabilities, and evolving strategic alliances have increased the need for dependable real-time coordination among defense forces. Tactical communications technologies improve situational awareness, support faster decision-making, and reduce the risk of operational errors or miscommunication during complex missions.

Global conflict data reinforces this outlook. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, more than 165,273 incidents of political violence were recorded worldwide between July 2023 and June 2024. This represented a 15% increase from the previous year, while approximately one in seven people globally was estimated to have been exposed to conflict. Heightened security risks are encouraging governments to strengthen defense readiness and invest in modern tactical communication networks.

Product innovation is reshaping the competitive landscape. Military technology providers are developing next-generation secure radio systems that deliver encrypted and interoperable communications across multiple frequencies and operational domains. In May 2024, UK-based Spectra Group introduced GENSS at SOF Week 2024. The modular, software-defined tactical radio platform can be reprogrammed to support changing mission requirements and operates across HF, VHF, UHF, and satellite bands.

GENSS supports beyond-line-of-sight connectivity and communications on the move across land, maritime, and airborne operations. Its architecture combines network-sensing capabilities with improved data transmission, including higher data rates over narrowband LTAC channels. This flexibility enables defense users to maintain secure voice and high-bandwidth data connectivity while adapting rapidly to evolving battlefield conditions.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening military tactical communications portfolios. In January 2023, L3Harris Technologies completed its $1.96 billion acquisition of Viasat's tactical data links business. The transaction expanded L3Harris Technologies' capabilities in secure, interoperable, real-time military data exchange, including Link 16 tactical data link technologies used to connect military platforms and operational forces.

North America was the dominant regional market for military tactical communications in 2025, supported by substantial defense budgets, established military technology infrastructure, and continuing investment in communications modernization. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as governments strengthen defense capabilities and respond to changing regional security conditions. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.



Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software

2) By Communication Type: Airborne Communication; Ground Communication; Naval Communication; Underwater Communication

3) By Technology: Satellite Communication (SATCOM); Very High Frequency Or Ultra High Frequency Or L Band; High Frequency Communication

4) By Application: Command And Control; Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance; Situational Awareness; Routine Operations

5) By End User: Army; Navy; Air Force; Special Forces

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Communication Radios; Signal Processors; Antennas; Transceivers; Power Supply Units; Control Consoles; Encryption Devices; Network Interface Devices; Satellite Terminals; Routing Equipment

2) By Software: Network Management Software; Communication Security Software; Signal Processing Software; Data Encryption Software; Mission Planning Software; Spectrum Management Software; Interoperability Software; Command And Control Software; Communication Analytics Software

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

