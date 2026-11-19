NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors of the November 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home & Finance Holding” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR).

WHY: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, informs investors of the class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home securities between March 13, 2026 and August 6, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To learn more about the Better Home & Finance Holding class action, go to Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2026. The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

THE ALLEGATIONS:

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) that, as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Better Home & Finance Holding's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Better Home & Finance Holding Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ: BETR) between March 13, 2026 and August 6, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

How much did Better Home & Finance Holding stock drop?

Following the alleged corrective disclosures, Better Home & Finance Holding shares fell approximately 28% on May 7, 2026, as described in the complaint.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Better Home & Finance Holding securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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