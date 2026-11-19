Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Workflow Automation in Hospitals Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI)-based workflow automation in hospitals market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare providers accelerate digital transformation and seek more efficient ways to manage clinical and administrative operations. The market is projected to grow from $5.26 billion in 2025 to $6.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the widespread adoption of electronic health record systems, increased hospital digitization, expanding healthcare IT infrastructure, rising patient volumes and growing operational pressures. Demand for improved care coordination has also encouraged hospitals to implement AI-powered automation across patient scheduling, clinical documentation, resource allocation and other essential workflows.

The AI-based workflow automation in hospitals market is forecast to reach $11.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by greater integration of AI into hospital operations, wider use of predictive healthcare analytics, increasing demand for automated clinical decision support and continued adoption of cloud-based hospital management platforms. The transition toward value-based care delivery models is also expected to strengthen demand for technologies that improve efficiency, clinical outcomes and patient experiences.

Key market trends include the introduction of AI-driven clinical workflow orchestration platforms, predictive patient scheduling tools and resource optimization systems. Hospitals are also deploying real-time operational monitoring dashboards, intelligent electronic health record automation and AI-enabled administrative solutions. These technologies help healthcare organizations reduce repetitive workloads, identify operational bottlenecks and enable clinicians to focus more time on direct patient care.

Digital Transformation Investments Support Market Expansion

Increasing investment in digital transformation initiatives is a major driver of the AI-based hospital workflow automation market. Healthcare organizations are adopting artificial intelligence, cloud computing, advanced analytics and automation platforms to lower operational costs, improve patient outcomes and manage expanding volumes of healthcare data. AI-based workflow automation supports these initiatives by streamlining administrative processes, optimizing clinical workflows, improving interoperability and delivering real-time operational intelligence across healthcare systems.

Momentum is also reflected in the growing availability of digital health services. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the average availability of online digital health services across OECD countries increased from 79% in 2023 to 82% in 2024. This expansion highlights the broader shift toward digitally enabled healthcare delivery and the need for automated systems capable of coordinating data, patients and clinical resources.

Virtual Care and Predictive Analytics Shape Product Innovation

Technology providers are developing advanced virtual care management systems to improve patient engagement, support continuous remote healthcare delivery and streamline clinical workflows. These platforms increasingly combine telehealth, remote patient monitoring, AI-driven analytics, centralized clinical dashboards and automated alerts.

In March 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched Philips Virtual Care Management, an integrated solution supporting remote patient monitoring and hospital-at-home services. Its AI-enabled analytics and real-time monitoring capabilities help clinicians manage chronic conditions, strengthen care coordination and reduce avoidable hospital visits. Predictive analytics and automated alerts can also help healthcare professionals identify potential patient deterioration earlier and prioritize timely interventions.

Market consolidation is further enhancing AI-driven healthcare capabilities. In May 2026, Qualtrics International Inc. acquired Press Ganey Forsta for $6.75 billion. The transaction was intended to expand Qualtrics' healthcare workflow automation and patient experience capabilities by combining AI-powered analytics, operational intelligence, workflow optimization and healthcare engagement solutions.

Regional Outlook for AI-Based Hospital Workflow Automation

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence-based workflow automation in hospitals market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Application: Patient Scheduling; Clinical Workflow; Administrative Workflow

4) By End-User: Public Hospitals; Private Hospitals; Specialty Hospitals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Workflow Management Software; Clinical Decision Support Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation And Integration Services; Training And Education Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

